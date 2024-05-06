Students have established a protest camp at Aberdeen University in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Tents were pitched at the university’s King’s College campus in Old Aberdeen on Monday, with students reportedly issuing a series of demands to university management.

It comes ahead of a visit on Tuesday by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is due to be awarded with an honorary degree by the university for his contribution to faith and society.

Anti-war protest camp at Aberdeen University's King's College.

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “The university respects and supports the right to peaceful and lawful protest. Our campus should be a safe space for all and we are clear that any incidents of harassment or discrimination will not be tolerated.”

It was reported on social media by journalists from local student publication, The Gaudie, that the protestors had demanded the university divest from investments linked to Israel, as well as pledging not to enter into partnerships with “unethical” businesses, and calling for the university to condemn Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Images showed a large Palestine flag unfurled at Elphinstone Lawn, in the heart of the ancient university’s campus. The encampment follows a wave of protests at universities in the US in recent weeks, leading to more than 2,400 arrests on 46 campuses.