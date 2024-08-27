School staff and community left feeling ‘very flat and disheartened’

Parents at a Scottish primary school have asked the local authority to provide them with a refund worth nearly £11,000 after a contractor was given permission to dump classroom equipment in skips.

Loanhead Primary Parent Council has written to officials at Midlothian Council to complain about the “destruction” of items it had provided the school.

The Scotsman revealed earlier this month teachers at primary schools in the area had been left “distraught” after returning from their summer holidays to find classroom furniture and teaching materials in skips.

The issue followed a deep clean carried out by a contractor at seven primary schools in Midlothian - Gorebridge, Lawfield, Loanhead, Moorfoot, Stobhill, Strathesk and Tynewater.

Teachers in Midlothian schools returned to find soft furnishings and personal additions to classrooms dumped in skips during the summer | Contributed

Loanhead Parent Council treasurer Poppy Kyles has now written to bosses at the local authority to raise its complaint.

“Once the children and young people returned this term, we discovered that many items had been unnecessarily thrown away; lots of resources donated or funded by parents and the parent council,” the treasurer said.

The email added: “It is thought that the intention of this destruction was to create a readiness and enthusiasm for a fresh start to the school year.

“However, it had the opposite effect and left the school staff and community feeling very flat and disheartened.

“There was little support or acknowledgment for the effect this action had on the mental health and wellbeing of the staff, and in turn the pupils upon their return.”

The memo listed items which the parent council said were permitted to be in the school, and which are now “required to be replaced”.

They included free flow play equipment worth about £10,000, a sofa which cost £529, a total of 10 cushions with a value of £250, and two beanbags worth £200.

The email said: “Some items had been moved and stored in the Expressive Arts room, however because of being moved and stored carelessly and/or inappropriately, much of the remaining equipment and furniture is broken or in a poorer condition.”

Midlothian Council previously said that the head teachers at the seven schools managed by its contractor, Skanska, were asked to remove “non-compliant furniture” and tidy learning spaces to allow for the schools to be deep cleaned during the holidays.

Skanska staff then dumped items that did not comply, with “the permission of the education service”.

As well as asking for the repayment of £10,979, the parent council is seeking an “adequate apology” to parents and pupils, and want assurances about the way Skanska and Midlothian Council will work with the school community to find a “better solution” in future.

The email said: “Loanhead Primary School understand Midlothian Council’s requirement to negotiate a better contract with Skanska or it risks failing its pupils and staff which are housed in Skanska buildings and it must ensure equity across its learning estate.”

It added: “In this instance, it seems that there was no consideration given to the value of the resources that were thrown away, or any attempt to capture that value.”