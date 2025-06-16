Flying high at Glasgow Prestwick Airport as local pupils win big in national engineering competition

An awards and exhibition event was held on June 13 in Prestwick, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland South West region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.

Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

Big smile

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 54 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 6 pupil Faith from Sanquhar Primary School, whose idea “Breathe Safe Baby Car Seat” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The Focus Band prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by Thales, based on the idea of Primary 3 student, Sophia, from Gargieston Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

The Judges Award winner