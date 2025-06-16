Flying high at Glasgow Prestwick Airport as local pupils win big in national engineering competition

By Steph Shencoe
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST
An awards and exhibition event was held on June 13 in Prestwick, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland South West region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.

Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

Big smileplaceholder image
Big smile

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 54 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 6 pupil Faith from Sanquhar Primary School, whose idea “Breathe Safe Baby Car Seat” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The Focus Band prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by Thales, based on the idea of Primary 3 student, Sophia, from Gargieston Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

The Judges Award winnerplaceholder image
The Judges Award winner

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice