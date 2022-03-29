Edinburgh has six different universities, but only one made the mini league table.

Scotland has 19 higher education institutions in total, with two of those being Russell Group universities.

There are six different universities in Edinburgh alone, offering plenty of choice for those looking to study in Scotland, whether Scottish or browsing from further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student review platform, StudentCrowd, has produced a mini league table of the top universities in Scotland, based on nearly 6,000 reviews of both universities and courses over a two-year period between January 2020 and January 2022.

The platform’s users reviewed universities and courses based on five-star rankings across several different categories, including teaching quality, campus facilities, and value for money.

Here’s how the top Scottish universities compared to one another, according to these student reviews.

Best universities in Scotland, according to student reviews

The top five universities in Scotland according to StudentCrowd users, are:

- University of Dundee

- University of St Andrews

- University of Glasgow

- University of Strathclyde

- University of Edinburgh

The University of Dundee comes out on top, with 272 reviews, also making it the 25th best university out of 140 universities reviewed on the platform.

Dundee also received five stars across the board for facilities, clubs and societies, students’ union, careers services, and internet/WiFi.

In second place, the University of St Andrews scored five stars across most categories, except students’ union and clubs and societies, for which it scored four stars.