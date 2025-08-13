Construction of the brand-new £50 million Currie Community High School in Edinburgh is now complete.

Pictures have now revealed the stunning transformation of the school.

The building was handed over to the City of Edinburgh Council who appointed Kier to deliver the new high school building.

This week staff and pupils started the new school year in the state-of-the-art learning and community campus.

The new learning campus has been built to Passivhaus standard, minimising energy consumption and reducing the reliance on active heating or cooling systems.

The new school and community campus has also been designed with the needs of learners, as well as the local community in mind. It includes a four-court sports hall, a gym hall, fitness suite, dance studio, a Passivhaus four lane swimming pool and a 3G pitch.

Children, education and families convener, councillor James Dalgleish, said: “The handover of Currie High School marks a new era for staff and pupils alike, as well as the local community, and it’s fantastic to see that the new school building is officially open.

“Alongside this, it was crucial that the building met our sustainability commitments, and it is fantastic that the school is one of the very first Passivhaus secondary schools in Scotland.”

