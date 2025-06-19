First-ever graduation ceremony marks three years of transformation

After three years of progress, the first cohort of students from Scotland's only college dedicated to young adults with complex needs have graduated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corseford College, based in Renfrewshire, has seen its initial intake of 13 complete the pilot programme – marking a major milestone in their educational journey.

Among those graduating were: Ali Chaudhry, Ava Horn, Beth Fargher, Bryan Brownlie, Cody Gallacher, Darren Fitzpatrick, Fraser McAlpine, Jamie Thomson, Kulatein Athuman, Lauren Wishart, Max Reid, Olivia Turner and Sophie James-Rae, all of which received their certificates in front of friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created and operated by Capability Scotland, Corseford College provides post-school education for 18 to 25-year-olds with complex needs who are often left behind by traditional systems.

CEO of Capability Scotland Brian Logan celebrates with student Fergus McAlpine on his graduation from Corseford College.

Liz McConnachie, Head of College, said: “Seeing our first students graduate has been an emotional and powerful moment for every staff member and family involved.

“These young people have not only developed new skills and confidence but have become ambassadors for what inclusive education should look like across Scotland.”

The college welcomed a small pilot intake in 2022; yet demand has grown year-on-year. For the latest academic term, it has received 34 applications for a limited number of spaces, reflecting a growing appetite for specialist education that addresses a long-standing gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each student has made inspiring strides in confidence, communication, and independence, with several non-verbal learners gaining their voice through assistive technologies and personalised learning approaches.

After three years of progress, the first cohort of students from Scotland's only college dedicated to young adults with complex needs have graduated.

Liz added: “The progress these students have made is extraordinary. We are seeing real change in the lives of our students and their families, but more than that, we’re seeing a path forward for how Scotland can support young people with complex needs in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

The recent graduation event celebrated more than academic achievement. Families, staff and supporters gathered to honour the personal growth and resilience of each student, many of whom had previously found few suitable post-school options.

Courses at Corseford College combine classroom learning with real-world engagement, including volunteering placements in local businesses and community initiatives – offering students experiences that support their wider personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its holistic, person-first approach ensures that every student is supported by qualified educators and support staff, creating an environment where potential can be recognised and nurtured.

From left to right, students Cody Gallacher, Jamie Thomson, Ali Chaudhry and Lauren Wishart have graduated from Corseford College.

Brian Logan, Chief Executive of Capability Scotland, said: “There is now a clear and growing case for replication. What we've built here is working, and we know it can work elsewhere.

“Our hope is that more young people across Scotland will soon have access to this level of opportunity and support.”

The college is waiting for a ministerial announcement to confirm funding following an independent evaluation, allowing it to continue operating into 2027. The college management team is keen to now explore opportunities to expand the model to benefit other communities in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As students collect their graduation certificates, the impact of Corseford College is being felt far beyond its Renfrewshire base. With continued interest and advocacy, the first graduating class may yet prove to be the catalyst for a wider movement in inclusive education.

For more information on the work of Capability Scotland and Corseford College, visit: