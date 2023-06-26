Family recalls how learning to read 'opened up' Sir Sean Connery's world

Sir Sean Connery was “very conscious” of the stigma endured by people with dyslexia, the late actor’s son has said.

Although the James Bond star was not dyslexic himself, Stephane Connery said that learning to read was the single most important thing to happen in his life.

When The Sean Connery Foundation was established last year, the family said the Edinburgh-born actor’s beloved granddaughters were identified as dyslexic.

Sean Connery reading. Courtesy: The Sean Connery Foundation

As a result, they said Sir Sean became acutely aware that someone can be both highly intelligent and yet struggle to decode language.

It is one of the reasons why the foundation decided to support a dyslexia scheme for school pupils in the Scottish capital, sharing part of a £6million fund that is distributing grants across Scotland and the Bahamas.

Stephane Connery, chair of the Sean Connery Foundation, said: “The single most important event in Sean's life was learning to read. It opened up his world.

"Sean was very conscious of the stigma that people with dyslexia endure.

"It does a terrible number on their confidence despite the fact that many dyslexic people are truly gifted with fresh, original perspectives.

"Our hope is that the Sean Connery Dyslexia Initiative helps to unlock this genius, helping students to grow in confidence and thrive in school.”

It was announced last year that funding from the foundation over three years would support support two dyslexia programmes in Scotland.

Schools in the City of Edinburgh Council area are benefitting from more support from specialist teachers and pupil support assistants, who are trained to develop the capacity of school staff supporting young people with literacy difficulties and dyslexia.

The Scotsman reveals today that the initial findings from the project show “significant” progress among learners.

It was also announced last year that grants from the foundation would be distributed by Dyslexia Scotland for a Tutor Bursary Fund, to provide access to specialist dyslexia tutors for families most in need across Scotland.