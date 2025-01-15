Families 'devastated' as another Scottish council proposes cut to school music tuition

Hundreds of signatures are being added to petitions by campaigners every day

Parents are battling another Scottish council’s plans to cut school music tuition, with a petition against the proposal attracting more than 1,700 backers in just a few days.

South Lanarkshire Council has suggested it could axe three full time equivalent (FTE) music instructor posts at its next budget, about 10 per cent of the service.

The move has emerged amid a row over Stirling Council’s plans to save £250,000 by reviewing its music tuition service.

The Scotsman reported last week how the proposal in Stirling had been criticised as “extremely disappointing and short sighted” by Emmy award-winning composer John Lunn, who created the music for Downton Abbey and the Shetland series.

More than 3,700 people have signed a petition against Stirling Council’s budget proposal, while a similar petition in East Lothian attracted 2,200 backers last year.

East Ayrshire Council, meanwhile, is controversially moving ahead with plans to transfer its music instructors to an arm’s-length body.

In South Lanarkshire, campaigners say the proposed reduction will “inevitably reduce the number of pupils who can be accepted for music tuition, which in turn is likely to result in fewer opportunities for young people to participate in local authority youth orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles”.

The option would would reduce the number of FTE music instructors by three. There are currently 29.5 FTE instructors at the local authority. It is understood it would save £272,000.

David Cameron, from Uddingston, is a parent of pupils at local primary and secondary schools.

He said: “My youngest child Toby just started doing the saxophone. He had waited all through Primary 4 to do it. He got an instrument and started practising and is totally loving it.

“Are we going to have to tell him now that that is not going to happen any more? He would be absolutely devastated.”

Jackie Taylor, executive director of finance and corporate resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “As with all local authorities, the council is once again facing some difficult choices to ensure we are able to balance our budget for next year.

“In line with practice in recent years, council officers have delivered options for elected members to consider as they work to agree a budget for 2025/26.

“To be clear, no decisions have been taken yet, and among the factors that will be considered is the amount of the grant the council will receive from the Scottish Government. Further details on this will be shared with elected members.

“In the meantime, the council’s extensive public consultation exercise on the budget for 2025/26 concludes on Friday, and we would urge local residents to take part and have their voices heard.”

Last week, a Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13m next year where a number of difficult decisions will need to be made.