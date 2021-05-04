An intruder reportedly entered the school on Tuesday.

A man ‘acting suspiciously’ entered Grangemouth High School on Tinto Drive in Falkirk at around 1pm on Tuesday, May 4.

Police Scotland commented that enquiries are ongoing, adding that there is no risk to staff or pupils following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 4 May, we received a report of a man acting suspiciously at Grangemouth High School on Tinto Drive.

“There is no risk to staff or pupils and enquires into the incident are ongoing.”

In an email sent to parents and staff, Grangemouth High School commented that the man was ‘confronted immediately’ by a member of the Senior Management Team and the school-based police officer.

It stated: “The intruder was removed swiftly and safely from the building.

"No pupil or member of staff was hurt and our security response in this incident reacted as I would have expected.

"I fully appreciate the concern such an incident can raise within our school community.

"I would reassure the pupils, patents and staff that our systems and procedures worked correctly today and maintained the safety of everyone in the building.”

