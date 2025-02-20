Falkirk Council education bosses have announced a primary school will be closed until at least August with pupils sent to other schools across the district.

Parents and carers of youngsters at Maddiston Primary were initially told on Tuesday evening that the school would not reopen after the mid-term break with pupils and staff to stay away from the building.

The reason given was damaged caused by Storm Eowyn which hit the country four weeks ago on January 24.

However, education bosses are now saying that more serious damage to the building was discovered when chartered structural engineers were investigating the damage.

Inspections continue at Maddiston Primary School which will now be closed until at leas August. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a letter sent to parents this evening, the council said these investigations revealed “concerns” about further defects involving the brickwork around the school.

It said the “wider defects” were not related to the storm damage but only became apparent when the brickwork was uncovered.

The current school building was completed in 2007.

The letter says that “given the scale of the required repairs” the school will be closed until at least August with several hundred pupils relocated to other schools.

Falkirk Council says investigations into the damage uncovered "wider defects". Pic: Michael Gillen

Primaries one, two and three will go to Wallacestone Primary.

Primaries four, five and six will go to Bantaskin Primary.

Pupils in primary seven will go to Braes High School.

Youngsters in the ASL Timezone and P1BM will go to Carrongrange High and Moray Primary.

Damage was caused to Maddiston Primary's roof on January 24. Pic: Michael Gillen

All pupils will go to these schools from Monday, February 24 with transport being put in place for all pupils.

The letter stated: “Our immediate priority are that pupils are safe and that their education continues with as little disruption as possible.”

It added that head teacher Claire McGlynn would provide further details to parents tomorrow (Friday) with details of transport pick ups.