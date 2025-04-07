Ex-principal to help save major Scottish university by leading newly created taskforce

SNP minister says group will help build ‘strong, secure and sustainable future’ for crisis-hit institution

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former principal of Dundee University is being brought back to lead a new Scottish Government taskforce to help save the crisis-hit institution, it has been announced.

Sir Alan Langlands will head a group of experts that is due to meet later this month and will produce a series of recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee University's main library | Lisa Ferguson / National World

The Scottish Government said the taskforce would also include its own representatives, as well as those from the university, Dundee City Council, businesses, trades unions, and local further and higher education institutions.

It is the latest move as part of efforts to try to secure the future of the university, which was plunged into a crisis in November last year, when a £35 million deficit emerged.

Since then, its principal Iain Gillespie and court chair Amanda Millar have both resigned, while the Scottish Funding Council has agreed £22m of liquidity support to stop it running out of money. Bosses have announced 700 jobs could be axed as part of a recovery plan.

An independent investigation is also being launched to find out what went wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Alan Langlands, former Chief Executive of the NHS and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leeds, is the new chair of Trustees at Yorkshire Cancer Research. He spoke to The Yorkshire Post about his grave concerns for the NHS, pointing to serious underfunding. | Tony Johnson, National World

Sir Alan served as chief executive of the NHS in England from 1994 to 2000, when he was appointed principal of Dundee University, where he remained until 2009. He then became chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England, and later vice-chancellor of the University of Leeds.

The Scottish Government said the taskforce would focus on key issues linked to the recovery of the university, such as its teaching offering and its research strengths in key fields such as the life sciences.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “We are establishing this taskforce to ensure the University of Dundee has all the important advice and expertise needed to recover and build a strong, secure and sustainable future.

“The impact of the university’s teaching and world-leading research is profound, and its success is interwoven with the success of the Dundee city region. Ministers are determined that the institution - with a vibrant community of staff and students at its heart - will thrive long into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will draw on the expertise of the taskforce to identify credible solutions and do everything possible to protect the interests of current and future students and staff. We will take account of all potential sources of funding and support, and we will continue to carefully consider any further asks of Government.”

Sir Alan, who was born in Glasgow, said: “It is a privilege to chair the University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce, and to advise ministers, the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the city on this important matter.

“These are very challenging times for a great many universities. At its core Dundee is a great university in a great city, transforming people’s lives and life chances through education, research and innovation, and contributing so much to the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring its long-term future and impact, and protecting the interests of students and staff, provides a strong foundation for the work of the taskforce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Shane O’Neill, interim principal of the University of Dundee, said: “We welcome the announcement of the Strategic Advisory Taskforce and the appointment of Sir Alan Langlands as its chair.