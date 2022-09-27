Enter a lost world on a visit to Scotland's last remaining gasworks

For more than 130 years, this industrial plant made coal gas for Biggar and beyond before the advent of natural gas in the 1960s. Here in this living museum you can see the coal fired boiler put to work and the steam driven machinery in action. Learn the secret of how gas was produced from coal and you can see some of the steam-driven machines used for gas production and distribution in action. Biggar Gasworks passed into state care soon after its doors shut. Today, it’s a lasting reminder of an industry that benefited all of Scotland’s citizens, and the only preserved gasworks left in the country. Steam day visitors can view the interior buildings and machinery of the gasworks.