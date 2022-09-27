Enter a lost world on a visit to Scotland's last remaining gasworks
By John Devlin
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:11 pm
Enter the last remaining town gasworks in Scotland â€“ the only surviving example of a once familiar sight. For more than 130 years, this industrial plant made coal gas for Biggar and beyond before the advent of natural gas in the 1960s. See the coal fired boiler put to work and the steam driven machinery in action. Learn the secret of how gas was produced from coal from our guides on site. Almost all of the gasworks buildings and equipment remain. You can even see some of the steam-driven machines used for gas production and distribution in action. Biggar Gasworks passed into state care soon after its doors shut. Today, itâ€™s a lasting reminder of an industry that benefited all of Scotlandâ€™s citizens, and the only preserved gasworks left in the country. Steam day visitors can view the interior buildings and machinery of the gasworks, and visit the showroom to watch a short video and view collections relating to the site.