The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will stage a national strike in secondary schools, primary schools, special schools and early years sites.

EIS, NASUWT and AHDS members in primary schools will take strike action action on January 10 while those in secondary schools will walk out on January 11 amid staggered strike action.

Many councils will see different schools closed on each date, after teachers rejected a deal which would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5 per cent pay rise and the lowest earning teachers earn a 6.85 per cent increase.

STV reports that some councils have not yet revealed if schools will be closed – although some have confirmed mass closures ahead of the anticipated strike action.

A number of schools will be closed due to EIS strike action

Here is a council by council list of school closures.

Aberdeen

January 10th will see primary schools across Aberdeen while secondary schools will shut on January 11.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson told STV: “The EIS and NASUWT teaching unions have called two days of strike action in pursuit of their national pay claim, on January 10 and 11. This is likely to reduce the number of headteachers, depute headteachers, principal teachers, and classroom teachers available to work on the day.

“Given the high level of uncertainty around the number of teaching staff who will be available to teach classes, we have taken the decision to close city primary schools and Orchard Brae School on January 10, and secondary schools on January 11.

“Schools have written to parents and carers to inform them about arrangements.”

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council will close primary and special schools to all pupils on January 10 and secondary schools will close to all pupils on January 11.

Angus

Angus Council has released school closure information on their website. Nurseries, primary schools and Kingspark School in Dundee will be closed on January 10.

On Wednesday, January 11 all secondary schools will be closed. All primary schools, early learning and childcare settings and Kingspark School in Dundee will be open.

Argyll and Bute

All primary schools will close on January 10 and all secondary schools will close on January 11 across Argyll and Bute. If your child attends a joint campus, then the school will be open on the above noted days but only for the relevant pupils. The council adds that children attending Parklands special school should remain home on the 10th of January.

Clackmannanshire

Clackmannanshire Council have said that all primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11. All schools will also on February 1 due to staggered strikes by the EIS.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

All primary schools will close on January 10 and all secondary schools will close on January 11 across Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Council said that arrangements would be sent to teachers via letter and that plans were being put in place for those entitled to free school meals. A council spokesperson said: “On the back of receiving notification from Trade Unions of their intention to strike on January 10 and 11, we are putting in place arrangements to communicate with staff, parents and carers regarding school closures on these days.

“Our letter to parents and carers will inform them of arrangements around closures as well as provision for free school meals on the affected days, for those who are eligible for these meals.”

Dundee

Details of school closures have been issued on the Dundee Council website. All primary schools, including some nursery classes and Kingspark School will be closed to all pupils on January 10. All eight secondary schools and Rockwell Learning Centre will be open to all pupils.

On Wednesday, January 11 all eight secondary schools and Rockwell Learning Centre will be closed to all pupils while primary schools and Kingspark School will be open to all pupils. Dundee Council have also said more arrangements are being made for those entitled to free school meals.

East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire Council have said grab and go lunches will be made available for pupils across the council area – with a number of schools closed as a result of the strike action. Primary schools and Crosshouse Communication Centre, Park School, Willowbank School and Hillside School will close on January 10.Secondary schools and supported learning centres along with Loudoun Communication Centre will close on January 11.

January 23 will see all schools closed as a result of staggered strike action however early childhood centres will be open.

East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Council have released details of closures on their site with all primary and ASN schools closed for pupils on January 10, with all secondary schools closed on January 11.

A statement on their site reads: “All school transport will be stood down for the respective days of strike action, and those in receipt of free school meals (excluding the universal provision for P1 – P5) will receive a day’s payment for the day they are not in attendance at school, in the usual way.”

East Lothian

East Lothian Council have confirmed all primary schools and early learning and childcare settings will be closed on January 10 along with ASN and Home to School transport for primary pupils. January 11 will see all secondary schools closed with Additional Support Needs Hubs at Ross High School and Meadowpark open to pupils.

On January 16, all primary and secondary schools across East Lothian will be closed including ASN hubs.

East Renfrewshire

A council statement has confirmed strike action “will affect” schools but further details are to be revealed.

The statement on their site reads: “Families will likely have to make alternative arrangements for childcare during these days.

“Full details of the impact on individual schools and nurseries will be circulated to parents/carers in advance of the industrial action.”

Edinburgh

The City of Edinburgh Council have not yet confirmed details on school closures as of yet.

Falkirk

All primary schools and nursery classes will be closed to pupils on January 10 while all secondary schools and ELCCs will be open

All primary schools, nursery classes and ELCCs will be open on Wednesday January 11 with all secondary schools, including Windsor Park School secondary pupils and Carrongrange High School closed to pupils.

All schools will be closed to pupils and ELCCs will be open on January 27 with further strike action planned. The council have confirmed that those who receive Free School Meals will receive a retrospective meal payment.”

Fife

All Fife primary schools (and their nursery classes), special schools and primary pupil support centres will close to pupils on Tuesday January 10.

Fife Council has confirmed that all secondary schools will close on Wednesday, January 11.

All schools will also close on January 18, as a result of staggered, regional EIS strikes.

Glasgow

Glasgow Council have sent letters sent to families confirming it is “likely” for all primary and ASN primary schools to close on January 10 while all secondary schools will close on January 11.

All schools will be shut on January 16 if EIS staggered strikes go ahead.

Highland

Highland Council has decided to close all primary and ELCs on January 10 and all secondary schools on January 11.

A council spokesperson told STV: “The safe supervision of children and young people is of utmost importance and, given that we anticipate significantly reduced numbers of both management and teaching staffing in schools and early learning and childcare settings, a decision has been made to close all educational establishments to pupils.

Inverclyde

Inverclyde Council have not confirmed any plans regarding school closures.

Midlothian

Primary schools across Midlothian are set to close to all pupils on January 10 and most local authority early learning and childcare settings will also be closed. All secondary schools are expected to close to all pupils on January 11.

Moray

All primary schools will be closed on January 10 and all secondary schools will be closed on January 11.

Further details of how strike on January 19 will be published at a later stage.

North Ayrshire

A spokesperson for North Ayrshire Council told STV: “We are currently working on arrangements, and these will be communicated when ready.”

North Lanarkshire

Primary and ASN primary schools are set to close on January 10, including the primary schools only at Redburn and Glencryan.

All secondary and ASN secondary schools will be closed, including secondary schools at Redburn and Glencryan on January 11. January 19 will also see all schools closed once again as a result of regional actions.

Orkney

Orkney Council have said no final decision has been made and details will be released in the new year.

Perth and Kinross

January 10 will see all Primary schools including Fairview Primary and Early Learning Centre closed to all pupils, with secondary schools open.

On Wednesday, January 11, all secondary schools will be closed to all pupils. Primary Schools and Fairview School remain open to all pupils.

All Primary and Secondary schools including Fairview school and Early Learning Centre settings will be closed on January 17.

Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire Council have not yet confirmed plans for school closures amid strike action.

Scottish Borders

Scottish Borders Council have confirmed that all primary schools will close of January 10 and all secondary schools will close on January 11.

All schools will also close on January 30 as a result of staggered, regional strikes.

Shetland Council

Shetland Council have yet to confirm arrangements but that information will be sent to parents in early 2023. #

South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire have confirmed that all primary schools and special schools will be closed on January 10. Free packed lunches available for those entitled to free school meals.

On January 11, all secondary schools will be closed with families entitled to free school meals being given a payment for all eligible pupils.

South Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire council said no primary schools, primary nursery classes or primary ASN schools will open to pupils on January 10.

The same will be with secondary schools or secondary ASN schools on January 11.

A council spokesperson said: “Please consider making alternative arrangements for those days if your children are affected.

“Those parents whose children are eligible for means tested free school meals will receive a payment of £2.50 per child as a result of the strike action day.”

Stirling

Stirling Council have confirmed the closure of all primary and ASN provisions including Castleview Nursery on January 10.

Stand-alone nurseries and nursery classes will remain open as normal.

All secondary schools and ASN provisions will be closed on January 11. Free School Meal entitlement will be given in payments.

West Dunbartonshire

Letters have been issued to parents and carers informing them that due to industrial action, all primary schools, early years centres connected to schools and Kilpatrick ASN school will be closed on Tuesday, January 10.

All secondary schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 11.

West Lothian

West Lothian Council have said that all primary schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, all primary schools are expected to close to all pupils in addition to Beatlie, Pinewood, Ogilvie and Connolly ASN schools.

On Wednesday, January 11, all secondary schools are expected to close to all pupils along with Cedarbank school and Skills Centre at Burnhouse School, Whitburn.