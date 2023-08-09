Education and Careers: Getting off to a great start in life

Few would deny that the last few years have been a time of turbulence for almost every section of society, not least for those in education.The future can seem uncertain when you are pondering your next steps in life after school.

However, one thing that is almost certain for the vast majority of young adults in Scotland is that they will be heading towards a “positive” destination.

Statistics published in June show that 93.5 per cent of those who finished school in 2021-22 were found to be progressing their studies or career nine months after leaving.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth hailed the figure as a “record” level, saying it was “testament to the hard work of learners across the country”.

Image: Adobe Stock

The new high, up from 93.2 per cent in the year before, was recorded despite disruptions to schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of the positive destinations in 2021-22 showed that 37.7 per cent of school leavers in Scotland went into higher education, such as university.

However, the figure for higher education was the lowest since 2015-16, and a slight decrease on the 40.3 per cent who went on to universities in the preceding year.

One reason for the drop in the proportion going to university was the ending of an initiative to offer additional student places in the wake of Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exam results fiasco during the pandemic in 2020.

The cost-of-living crisis may also be influencing the recent decline, combined with job opportunities available in a post-Brexit economythat has been hit by skills shortages in many sectors.

While the proportion of school leavers going into university may have dipped last year, there is actually an upward trend in the overall number of Scottish students entering theirfirst year of an undergraduate degree, rising from 36,745 in 2017-18 to 39,570 in 2021-22.

And the most up-to-date data for the coming academic year shows demand for Scottish universities has increased by 2 per cent compared with 2020, with 2,100 more applicants.

There are also record numbers of higher education entrants from the most deprived areas of Scotland, reaching 5,595 students last year, about 16.5 per cent of the total.

Among school leavers who did not go into higher education, follow-up interviews found 20.7 per cent were in further education, such as colleges, a proportion which had increased from 18.3 per cent in 2020-21.

And 31.8 per cent went into employment, another record high, and a rise from 31.5 per cent in the year before.

The statistics also show that the percentage of school leavers who were in a “positive” follow-up destination in 2021-22 increased for both those from the most deprived and least deprived areas.

The gap between these two groups was at the narrowest since consistent records began in 2009-10, having fallen from 7.5 percentage points in 2020-21 to 7 percentage points in 2021-22.

Sharon McIntyre, head of the career service at Skills Development Scotland (SDS), says: “I was delighted to see these positive results which are testament to the hard work, commitment and resilience not only of our young people, but also of the SDS careers advisors working in partnership with schools and local partners to support pupils throughout their time at school and through their transitions.

“The immediate post-school transition is an important point in a young person’s life.

“Some young people have a clear idea of what they want to do, but for some it can be a time of uncertainty and worry.

“The good news is that SDS careers advisers can support all people whatever their age and stage.

“Young people still in school can speak to their school careers adviser about their next steps, but for those who have now left school, we have advisers working in SDS centres and community venues across Scotland who are on hand to support.

“Our careers website, My World Of Work, is also available to access at any time, whatever stage someone is at in their career, and our helpline is open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, on 0800 917 8000 for anyone looking for career information and advice or wanting to talk about employability support.”

A further breakdown of the figures shows 94 per cent of female school leavers were in a positive follow-up destination, while for male leavers it was 92.9 per cent.