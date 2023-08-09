Education and Careers: Find a guide to set you on the path

Whether taking up a place at university, college or work, there are plenty of ways for an individual to prepare for the next step in their career.

A record number of more than 180,000 people studied at Scottish universities in 2021-22, according to the Scottish Government, and the number of those attending college has now returned to pre-Covid figures.

Experts believe the best way they can fully prepare is to visit the place of learning before starting a course.

Colleges and universities hold induction days for new students, which provide them with all the information they need for the course concerned.

Image: Adobe Stock

Jonny Pearson, vice-principal at Edinburgh College, says attending these events are the most important thing a prospective student can do to prepare.

He explains: “The induction is vital because that not only gives the information needed – the functional technical information you need – but also gives an opportunity to get to know your classmates and staff and feel comfortable.

“If you are in doubt about anything, you can ask someone on the day because there is nothing that hasn’t been asked before. Virtually every problem new students have can be solved and I would hate for someone to walk away without actually coming to us to address something.”

Anyone who has questions or is keen to know more before committing to a programme can sign up to websites such as Unibuddy. It is dedicated to connecting students, allowing prospective freshers to ask current learners and staff any question they may have about a course or school.

According to a Unibuddy website user study, 89 per cent of users felt more confident about their choice after joining the site.

“Building up different networks beforehand is a good idea,” says Erin Bartley, a careers advisor at Skills Development Scotland, which supports people throughout their whole career.

She suggests: “Look at social media pages and find out what is happening at the universities or colleges to give you a feel for what to expect. You might find groups of people who are going as well to help set up friendships before you go.”

Many colleges and universities will require an interview, either in person or by phone, or a portfolio of work for creative courses such as fine art and graphic design.

To prepare for these, UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant advises referring to the personal statement you will have submitted during the application process.

She says: “Depending on what subject you are applying for, you have to bear in mind you may have to talk to an academic using your personal statement explaining why you are passionate about that subject. Use that particularly if you are not going to your first choice or are changing your mind.”

She also says there is plenty of information for parents and guardians to prepare and support their child for the next stage in their career.

UCAS has a parent, guardian and carer guide for students beginning courses this year and in 2024. It is free to download and covers everything from key dates, qualifications, subjects and finance.

Pearson adds that Edinburgh College, like many, has a discrete support service for both students and guardians. “As a parent myself, all you want your children to be is happy,” he says. “These are young adults and one of the biggest steps is taking responsibility for their own education and future, but I advise parents to communicate and offer support.”

Parents and guardians can also visit the Scottish Government website for information about funding atwww.studentinformation.gov.scot, which may be useful if their child is moving into halls of residence or looking to secure accommodation.

Student halls of residence can vary, but usually have a single study bedroom and shared living spaces, and are situated on or close to the campus.

Each college or university will have a student services team who can support students in finding suitable and affordable accommodation.

And there are plenty of online tools to support students with finances. Marchant adds: “One of the things we know from all of the work we do with almost 1.5 million students is that the cost-of-living crisis is a big thing this year.

“It is not stopping young people from progressing, but they are thinking about part-time jobs and how the experience will be different.

“We therefore have things like budget calculators, cost of accommodation and the price of a beer, all of which can be found on the UCAS website.”

Funding and finances

Young students can apply to the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) for funding towards tuition fees and living costs, and loans are awarded based on their household income.

Those with incomes below £20,999 can apply for a bursary of £2,000 and a loan of £7,000, while people whose parents or guardians earn more than £34,000 can receive a £6,000 loan.

Students who are estranged from their parents or have experience of the care system may be eligible for other funding.

People changing careers can also access this funding, but the level will depend on whether they already have financial support to study.

SAAS asks all higher education students to apply for funding as early as possible, and preferably by 30 June, to ensure that their funding is in place for the start of their course.

However, this is not a deadline and students can apply right up until 31 March, 2024 for the coming academic session. If they apply after 30 June, they will still receive funding, but it may arrive at a later date.

Each place of learning will also have finance support teams and may offer hardship funds or support towards the cost-of-living crisis. For example, Fife College has put in many measures to support its students such as free breakfast and lunch across all campuses, plus free haircuts and gym sessions at its Kirkcaldy location, as well as digital devices.

There is a free calculator from the Scottish Government that allows parents and students to see how much funding they may need for further study, and how much help they may be eligible for.