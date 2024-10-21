The building was constructed in 1996 and is now showing signs of ‘considerable wear and tear’

Edinburgh University is planning to spend £6.9m on a revamp of one of its biggest student accommodation blocks.

A contract has been awarded for the refurbishment of Churchill House, located close to the George Square campus.

The building, constructed in 1996, houses almost 250 postgraduate students and is one of the largest accommodation blocks in the university’s portfolio.

The university confirmed that the work is being carried out because the block is showing signs of “considerable wear and tear” after almost 30 years of use.

It said the investment would ensure it continues to meet the future needs of the university’s residents.

A section of the building is currently closed and the areas under refurbishment will reopen in September 2025.

The rooms at the Richmond Place accommodation are currently advertising for £9,612 per year for a standard plus room with shared bathroom facilities, or £12,631 per year for a standard plus room with en suite bathroom. Utility bills are included.

The Scotsman reported in August that staff at the University of Edinburgh had been warned by principal, Sir Peter Mathieson, that it would be “reducing our spending in all areas” over coming years, including through recruitment controls, due to financial pressures in the sector.

The work at Churchill House was approved at a meeting of the university’s ruling court in June.

Catherine Martin, vice-principal corporate services, described the proposal to colleagues, according to a minute of the meeting.

It said: “This had been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the works were now considered essential in order to return the accommodation to expected standards, for which standard levels of rent could be charged.

“It was noted that the degree of structural complexity in this refurbishment had an impact on costs and that, in this context, estates committee had thoroughly scrutinised the cost-effectiveness of the proposals before recommending them to court.” The contract relating to the work has been awarded to George Sharkey and Sons of Musselburgh.