Edinburgh University staff ballot finds 75% of union members ready to strike over £140m jobs threat

Bosses have recently said ‘nothing is off the table’ as part of efforts to repair finances

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ballot of trade union members at Edinburgh University has found three-quarters are ready to go on strike over the institution’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

The University and College Union (UCU) Scotland revealed the results of its consultative ballot as it urged management to rethink plans for “the biggest cuts ever seen in Scottish higher education”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Peter Mathieson, the university’s principal, recently revealed “nothing is off the table” as part of efforts to try to repair its finances, including job cuts and the closure of schools.

He said there was a £140 million gap that needed to be closed over the next 18 months.

Staff are already on strike at Dundee University. Image: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

UCU members at Dundee University are already striking over the threat of compulsory redundancies at the crisis-hit institution.

On Monday, the union said its members at Edinburgh University were asked in a consultative ballot if they would be willing to take strike action if bosses did not rule out compulsory redundancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a turnout of 59 per cent, a total of 75 per cent of members voting said that they would be willing to strike.

Meanwhile, 85 per cent said that they would also take part in action short of strike which could include working to contract and refusing to cover for absent colleagues or undertake voluntary duties.

If the same vote was repeated in a statutory ballot, which the union said could open in the coming weeks, then the university would face strikes and other action on campus.

The Scotsman recently reported how academics at Edinburgh University believe the scale of the cuts proposed is disproportionate compared to the rest of the sector, particularly as the institution is still in surplus, unlike many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “Edinburgh University management need to listen to their staff. The consultative ballot results show a clear willingness to take action against cuts and to defend jobs.

“Instead of pressing on with plans to make the biggest cuts ever seen in Scottish higher education, Peter Mathieson needs to work with UCU, use the university’s reserves and rule out compulsory redundancies.

“Politicians need to up their game as well and make clear that cuts of this scale are completely unacceptable, unnecessary and will cause lasting harm to one of Scotland’s most respected universities.”

Edinburgh UC branch president Sophia Woodman said: “This is a strong vote for industrial action by members in this consultative ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Senior managers at the university should be under no illusion about the strength of feeling of staff. Instead of manufacturing a crisis, senior managers should be sitting down with the union for talks and looking to resolve this dispute before it escalates further.

“Members have been clear that they strongly oppose compulsory redundancies and we expect the principal to heed that message.”

Sir Peter, the university’s principal, defended the savings programme.

“We appreciate many of the concerns raised by colleagues, students and others in our community, and we are making every effort to listen. However, we have been very clear that our current financial position is not sustainable and we are not immune to the challenges that the higher education sector is currently facing,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are not currently in deficit, we must take clear and decisive action now to avoid this. Unless we reduce our costs, the university currently forecasts a close to break-even position for the 2024/25 financial year, and from the 2025/26 financial year, we forecast to be in a deficit position where our expenditure exceeds our income. This amount is based on financial modelling of past results, current enrolments and estimates for the coming years.