Edinburgh talent takes centre stage at London's West End

Twenty students from Stagecoach Edinburgh made the epic journey down from Scotland to perform on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s famous West End.

The students aged between 10 and 17, all from Edinburgh, performed a piece entitled ‘Warriors’. Inspired by the music from the movie Gladiator, the performance didn’t just focus on the obvious heroes, the ones in armour, but also the everyday heroes. The fighters, the dreamers, the ones who rise again no matter how many times they fall.

As the young performers bravely took to the stage they announced fiercely: ‘We are Stagecoach Edinburgh. Tonight, we invite you into a world where courage wears many faces, and strength isn’t just found in swords and shields, but in hearts, voices, and the will to stand up and speak up!’

Stagecoach Edinburgh’s Principal Tina Strong was so inspired by her student’s commitment to their performance: ‘Performing on a West End Stage is such a brilliant opportunity for young people to extend their skills and take part in an exciting performance experience.

Stagecoach Edinburgh student on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre

"Also being treated like professional performers was a real highlight. For some of them, this is their first time performing in the West End, and perhaps it’s the first time in a journey which will see them performing there as professionals in the future.

"Seeing our students work together to become a strong ensemble creating a high-quality performance piece was so inspiring. Experiences like this are key in aiding the students in the future, helping them improve their attitude to learning, their commitment to projects and their willingness to take creative risks.’

The students' parents were also blown away by the performance, with remarks including:

‘What a wonderful performance! So powerful and moving. The choreography, costumes, music, lighting and the talent and energy of the kids were perfection! A real Troupe!’

Stagecoach Edinburgh on stage at the Shaftesbury Theatre

‘Bucket list moment for sure, thank you so much!’

‘Thanks so much team Edinburgh for making this happen, what an incredible experience for the kids, it was absolutely epic’

‘Such a powerful, inspiring and polished performance. It’s been a fantastic weekend and everyone’s hard work has most certainly paid off.’

‘It was fantastic. A true ensemble piece.’

Stagecoach Edinburgh helps build confidence and resilience, offers brilliant opportunities in the community and professionally and helps young people make connections with likeminded class-mates who share the similar interests.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.