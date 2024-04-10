East Dunbartonshire was only slightly behind, with three schools making the list, while Jordanhill School, in Glasgow, came top for the seventh year in a row.

Exam league tables are not able to rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Having said that, here are the 10 schools with the best exam results in Edinburgh.

1 . Boroughmuir High School First in Edinburgh and fifth in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Boroughmuir High School. With a school roll of 1,541, 76 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 70 per cent the year before.

2 . Royal High School Second in Edinburgh and 19th in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Royal High School. With a school roll of 1,476, a total of 63 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 62 per cent the year before.

3 . Firrhill High School Third in Edinburgh and 24th in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Firrhill High School. With a school roll of 1,331, a total of 60 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 56 per cent the year before.