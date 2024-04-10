Schools across Edinburgh enjoyed variable exam results last year.Schools across Edinburgh enjoyed variable exam results last year.
Top Edinburgh Schools: The 10 best performing secondary schools in Edinburgh according to latest exam results

The league table is based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:37 BST

The exam result data, compiled by The Sunday Times, shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils academically – topped by East Renfrewshire where four out of its seven secondary schools placed in the top 10.

East Dunbartonshire was only slightly behind, with three schools making the list, while Jordanhill School, in Glasgow, came top for the seventh year in a row.

Exam league tables are not able to rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Having said that, here are the 10 schools with the best exam results in Edinburgh.

First in Edinburgh and fifth in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Boroughmuir High School. With a school roll of 1,541, 76 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 70 per cent the year before.

Second in Edinburgh and 19th in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Royal High School. With a school roll of 1,476, a total of 63 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 62 per cent the year before.

Third in Edinburgh and 24th in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is Firrhill High School. With a school roll of 1,331, a total of 60 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 56 per cent the year before.

Fourth in Edinburgh and 30th in Scotland - when it comes to exam results - is St Thomas of Aquin's High School. With a school roll of 799, a total of 57 per cent of pupils achieved five Highers - compared to 58 per cent the year before.

