Edinburgh Napier University celebrates its biggest graduation ever with the return of its own pub and beer

One of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs, Shakespeare’s on Lothian Road, has been transformed in to The Napier Graduate once again to celebrate the University’s class of ’24.

More than 2,700 students and 9,000 guests will descend on the Usher Hall in Edinburgh to attend seven graduation ceremonies over the course of three days. The unique public house, The Napier Graduate, will play host to celebrating graduates before and after each ceremony where they will have the chance to toast their success with a pint of Edinburgh Napier’s very own ale, ‘Must Be Napier’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Must Be Napier' ale is a nod to Edinburgh Napier University's award-winning brand campaign that is shining a spotlight on the achievements and major contributions to society of the University's students, staff and alumni.

Napier graduates Joshua Scanlan, Kieran Clark and Ethan Pender enjoy a pint of 'Must Be Napier'

For three days, from Wednesday 3 July to Friday 5 July, Shakespeare’s will be known as The Napier Graduate. Unmissable from Lothian Road, the pub has been completely reimagined in Napier’s distinctive red and white colour palatte, changing everything from the outdoor signs to the beermats, the artwork and even the beer taps in celebration of the new alumni and providing a welcoming space to enjoy with families and loved ones.

Edinburgh Napier University was recently awarded Higher Educational Institution of the Year at the 2024 Herald Higher Education Awards and is known for celebrating its graduates in unique ways. From first launching the pub last year to when the University held a city takeover in 2021, displaying the names of graduates across 18 billboards, 100 bus stops, an Edinburgh Tram and a taxi.

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice Chancellor at Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Celebrating our graduates is one of the highlights of the academic year and we had such a positive response to The Napier Graduate pub last year that we just simply had to bring it back again for the class of ’24.

“The now iconic Napier Graduate pub is a wonderful space for our new alumni and their guests to celebrate their success and contemplate the next chapter after university. I look forward to raising a glass to toast their future.”

Flo McMahon, General Manager of Shakespeare’s, said: “We’re really excited to transform into The Napier Graduate again this year. It is such a special time for both the staff and the wider community. Everyone gets caught up in the celebratory nature of the graduation days and we love being a part of that special moment. A record number of people visited us during last year’s graduations so we’ve made sure the bar is fully stocked!”