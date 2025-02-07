Dynamic Earth extends Scotland’s biggest hands-on careers showcase

Focusing on Planet Earth and Sustainability for School Learners the FREE event will now run over two days

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh’s Science Centre and Planetarium is excited to announce the return and extension of its School Careers Showcase: Your Planet, Your Future. The free event, which is set to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers, will take place over Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th March. Due to its popularity, the previously one day event has been extended to two days of guest speakers, activities and expertise; making it Scotland’s biggest hands-on careers event for school learners that focuses on Planet Earth and sustainability.

Coinciding with British Science Week, Dynamic Earth’s School Careers Showcase is aimed at students aged 11-18. Bringing together over 20 partner organisations and 80 STEM professionals, the event aims to inspire young minds with cutting-edge science and sustainability. Attendees can immerse themselves in VR experiences, explore marine ecosystems, and simulated landslides - offering a hands-on glimpse into the future of STEM. Dynamic Earth encourages educators to register their students for this exciting and informative event, equipping them with the knowledge and resources to pursue STEM careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Ellis, Science Learning and Engagement Director at Dynamic Earth, said: “Dynamic Earth is delighted to welcome young people to Careers Showcase. Due to the growing success of this annual event, we're thrilled to confirm that this year it will take place over two days instead of one, with this expansion allowing us to accommodate more learners and provide an even richer experience to those attending.”

Dynamic Earth's Careers Showcase, 2024

The event will also include presentations by field experts, educators and influencers. One such speaker is award-winning climate activist and influencer @lesswastelaura (Laura Young), who will bring her expertise in sustainable living and environmental advocacy to the event, offering a unique perspective on how young people can contribute to a greener future.

On her involvement, Laura Young said: “Attending events like this is an incredible opportunity for young people to connect with scientists and explore careers in sustainability. It was at school that I discovered my love for geography, and I hope to inspire students to see how their passions can drive meaningful change for our planet.”

Other guests include Claire Motion and Joe Walker, Engineers from Cirrus Logic, and Julia Crummy,Volcanologist from the BGS (British Geological Survey).

Further exciting highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Exploring how scientists model the impact of landslides by releasing different materials and investigating the effects of landslides to local towns and cities.

· Investigating wildlife signs identification - exploring animal diets and ecology through park rangers’ hands-on match the skull and match the poo games.

· Flying drones through a tree obstacle course, demonstrating how new sustainable technology is being used to improve sustainability practices within the land based and aquaculture industries.

· Using ultrasound to see how human’s voice boxes work and how our tongues help us make sounds whilst we speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Experimenting with glacier flow, examining meteorites and exploring climate modelling using VR headsets.

“The world around us is changing at an unprecedented rate and there is no shortage of challenges we need to solve. At Dynamic Earth we want young people to understand how studying science subjects at school and beyond can lead to innovative and fulfilling careers with positive impacts for people and planet. With the demand for STEM skills continuing to grow, so too do opportunities for both our planet and your future!”, Conor Ellis ended.