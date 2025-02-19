Investigation launched into the cause of the overnight fire

A secondary school is expected to be closed until at least the end of this week after “extensive smoke and water damage” was caused when a fire erupted.

Aberdeen City Council said its staff were still to gain access to Dyce Academy. Police have said they believed the fire was set deliberately, with an investigation being carried out.

About 60 firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of the three-storey building, with no casualties reported.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Dyce Academy remains closed to pupils and staff following a fire overnight.

“Council officers and the headteacher have not yet been able to gain access to the school building to fully assess the extent of the damage.

“They have been advised that the fire damage appears to be contained to a small number of rooms. However, they expect there to be extensive smoke and water damage, and a need for repair work required before pupils and staff can return to the building.

“In order to fully assess and address the damage, and to ensure that utilities are fully operational, council officers are working on the assumption that the school will be closed for the remainder of this week.

“The situation will be reviewed tomorrow [Thursday]. The headteacher will provide a formal update to parents, carers and school staff on the situation on Friday morning. All options to facilitate pupils’ learning from Monday are being considered.

“School Google Classrooms will be fully operational on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February, and work will be posted to allow for online learning activities over these two days. Overview information will also be shared on Year Group Classrooms. Learners will be able to access this from their school Chromebook, or from their own devices using the online app or via the school website.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.15am on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 , police were advised of a fire at Dyce Academy , Riverview Drive, Aberdeen .

"A multi-agency response was initiated and the fire has since been extinguished. Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire."