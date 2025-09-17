Scottish Autism has announced the closure of New Struan school for children with autism, citing falling roll numbers.

A specialist school run by Scottish Autism is to be closed, with falling roll numbers caused by the push to teach all children in mainstream cited as the key reason for the decision.

New Struan School in Alloa had around 20 pupils just 12 months ago, but the roll has now fallen to six with three young people set to leave next summer.

The charity said the decision had been taken with “deep sadness”, but the establishment, which includes residential provision, is no longer sustainable.

The school, which opened in 1977, will close its doors from June next year, ending its 50-year history of providing specialist education to hundreds of autistic children.

Dorry McLaughlin, the school’s chief executive, said the organisation had “come to the difficult decision to close New Struan School and its residences with effect from June 2026”.

She said: “We have seen a gradual decline in referrals over the past decade, and a school originally built for 42 young people now supports only six learners, three of whom will leave school in the summer.

“This makes it harder to provide a school community and shared learning experience in the way that we have in the past. As a result of this shift in commissioning, neither the model offered, nor the financial situation faced by New Struan are sustainable.”

New Struan School in Alloa, which is to be closed next year. | Google Maps

Parents expressed concern on social media. One mother, Erica Harris Burrows, said the school had been life-changing for her daughter Ava.

She wrote: “This school has changed Ava’s life, Ava went from being shut down, isolated and unable to communicate within the local authority who could not meet her needs.

“Since attending New Struan, Ava has flourished into being happy, sociable, independent, going into the community confidently and thriving. If this school closes, we run the risk of all that progress and hard work disappearing and loosing our daughter again. Which absolutely breaks our hearts.

“This is devastating news for all parents/carers and staff involved.”

The school often takes pupils with a high level of additional support needs and some have experienced multiple placement breakdowns in mainstream schools before moving to New Struan.

The charity said its team of teachers and support staff do “excellent work” and this was no reflection on their efforts.

The Scotsman reported last month that data published by School Leaders Scotland showed the overall number of applications for additional support needs (ASN) support from mainstream primary was increasing from around 1,000 to more than 1,300.

Mrs McLaughlin said: “Times have changed and local authorities are now seeking to support children closer to their own communities. We hear every day from families about the challenges they face, accessing education for their young people.”

Scottish Autism said it would continue to provide advice, support and information to families and young people and campaign for better provision for autistic learners.

The chief executive said: “Given that most autistic young people are now placed in mainstream schools, we are also seeing increasing demand for our training and consultancy service. Through this work, we partner with teachers to improve inclusion and ensure that autistic children receive the education to which they are entitled, building on the expertise of New Struan.