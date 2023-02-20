Damning report into Curriculum for Excellence criticises 'culture of performativity' in Scottish schools

A narrowing of the curriculum and a reduced choice of subjects is having “significant unintended consequences” on young people across Scotland, according to a damning new report into landmark educational reforms in Scotland.

The three year-long University of Stirling study revealed inequalities in outcomes for young people, with those in areas of high deprivation adversely affected. The report warned the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) was not being driven by educational factors, but instead had created a “culture of performativity”.

It reveals S4 students are studying fewer subjects than before the new curriculum’s introduction. The report’s authors said that outcome was contrary to the original aims of CfE, which was to broaden the secondary school curriculum. They warned that in schools with narrower curriculums, there were “negative” consequences for young people in relation to wider attainment, subsequent study, and destinations beyond school.

The study also flagged an even sharper reduction in the number of subjects pupils are taking at S4 in areas of higher deprivation. “When we consider the fact that schools serving disadvantaged areas are more likely to offer a narrower curriculum, this raises serious equity concerns,” its authors stated.

The mixed-method study, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, also found those pupils attending schools in more deprived areas were also more likely to postpone studying for National 5 qualifications until S5 and for Highers in S6. The enrolment of S4 students in non-compulsory subjects like expressive arts and modern languages has also continued to decline under CfE. The study’s authors also pointed to a culture where teachers are under pressure to raise attainment.

Dr Marina Shapira, associate professor in sociology at the University of Stirling and principal investigator on the project, said: “The research reveals the pressure on teachers to raise attainment, which can lead to decision making that is contrary to the purposes and principles of CfE. This narrow focus on what is assessed for national qualifications can be argued to be counter-educational, limiting young people’s opportunities to develop the knowledge, skill and attributes that are essential for successful transitions beyond school and for adult life.”

Professor Mark Priestley, co-investigator on the project, said: “The findings indicate that attainment driven decision-making is central to the culture in which schools operate. There is a pressure on schools to perform in particular ways, and many practices which involve schools striving to meet the demands of the system, rather than the system supporting decision-making grounded in an educational rationale.”

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government would reflect on the study’s “important findings”, but stressed there was a “wider context of success in our education system”.

The study warned that Curriculum for Excellence had created a 'culture of performativity' in schools. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

“CfE helps equip pupils with the knowledge, skills and attributes needed for life in the 21st century,” she said. “Young people have a much wider range of course choices to match their abilities and aspirations than ever before.