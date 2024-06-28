Councils seek 'compromise' with SNP ministers over £145.5m teacher fund

Cosla meeting considered response to Scottish Government demands on Friday

Scottish councils have agreed to try to seek an 11th hour compromise deal with SNP ministers over a £145.5million fund to maintain teacher numbers.

All local authorities are understood to have budgeted to receive a share of the money this year, but the Scottish Government will only release it if they agree not to cut teacher numbers.

This would leave some councils in huge difficultly, particularly Glasgow, which would have to reverse plans to axe 172 teaching posts this year or be left with a £16.5m hole in its budget.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said only last week she was “very clear that no local authority is going to receive that funding unless they agree” to maintain teacher numbers.

The issue was considered at a meeting of council umbrella body Cosla on Friday.

After the talks, a Cosla spokesperson said: “Councils rightly have high ambitions for all learners in Scotland, demonstrated through the stretch aims set to drive progress in raising attainment and closing the poverty related attainment gap.

“We recognise the vital role of teachers in improving outcome for children and young people but progress cannot be made by focusing on teachers alone. Investment is required in wider support that may well sit outside the classroom and indeed the school.

“It is for this reason that councils cannot sign a grant offer letter that restricts the use of funding in this way, and does not enable a holistic focus on improving outcomes."

It is understood that rather than agree the terms, or reject them, Cosla voted to seek a compromise.

TES Scotland reported earlier this week that papers for the meeting said councils “may have to offer concessions”, such as “to freeze learning hours at current levels”.

Schools currently must be open for 190 days a year, but the number of learning hours is not legally prescribed, and some councils, most recently Falkirk, have proposed cuts to help balance the books.

However, it was also reported that the papers said: “There are also concerns that we are now at a stage where there is not sufficient time to consider new approaches, with the school census taking place in September.”