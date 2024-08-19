Lecturers’ union plans to ballot members on revised offer amid hopes of resolution

College strikes in Scotland have been suspended after “significant progress” was made in pay talks, it has been announced.

It follows meetings involving EIS-Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) representatives, College Employers Scotland and Graeme Dey, the Scottish Government minister for further and higher education.

The strikes had been planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Other aspects of the industrial action, including a resulting boycott, remain ongoing.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “EIS-FELA representatives met with representatives of Scotland’s colleges after meeting the minister responsible for further education, this morning.

“Significant progress was made at this meeting, with the result that EIS-FELA and the EIS have decided to suspend three days of strike action, scheduled for this week.

“This is intended as an act of good faith and in the interests of supporting students, and is on the understanding that an improved offer will be made formally by College Employers Scotland in the coming days.”

Ms Bradley added: “While a final settlement has yet to be reached, EIS-FELA negotiators were significantly encouraged by today’s developments and believed it appropriate to suspend this week’s strikes.

“Based on discussions this morning, we remain hopeful that a resolution can be struck that will finally see a fair pay settlement that will allow lecturers to return to working as normal, and to do what they do best which is supporting their students in colleges across Scotland to learn and progress.

“Discussions will now continue to iron out final details. Once a revised offer is formally on the table, our intention is to put this to EIS-FELA members in a ballot.

“Today has brought us closer to an end to this long-running dispute, and we hope that discussions will now move quickly and smoothly towards a fair agreement for all parties and a return for students to the uninterrupted, quality learning and teaching that they need and deserve.” The apparent breakthrough comes just days after Mr Dey said the two sides were “nowhere near” reaching an agreement on the long-running dispute.

In an exclusive interview, the minister also told Scotland on Sunday at the weekend that the Scottish Government could not rule out further budget cuts for the nation’s struggling colleges and universities.

A College Employers Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased that this week’s EIS-FELA strikes have been suspended in anticipation of further progress on the current pay dispute.

“These talks will continue this week, and employers will carry on making every effort to resolve this prolonged industrial dispute for the sake of students and staff.