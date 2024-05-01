Close to 5,000 people have backed a petition opposing “unthinkable” cuts to education services in Glasgow.

The campaign has been inundated with support since being launched less than a week ago by the city’s branch of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged in February that 450 teaching jobs could be axed over three years in Scotland’s largest city, including 172 this year, as part of efforts to save £108 million.

The petition also raises concerns about a proposed cut to funding for Developing the Young Workforce co-ordinators in Glasgow and to the MCR Pathways programme for disadvantaged pupils.

The city council has said no decision has been taken on the future of the MCR Pathways, with a review being carried out into several options.

The Glasgow EIS branch has said the squeeze on education spending will lead to larger class sizes and a significant decrease in support for pupils, especially in the additional support needs (ASN) sector, where there are already huge pressures.

The teaching union, which is in dispute with Glasgow City Council over the cuts to teacher numbers, said: “No job losses are acceptable, but the sheer number of teachers being lost as a result of these cuts is unthinkable and will lead to further workload pressures, massively increased stress and significantly diminished capacity for remaining teachers to adequately support children and young people.

“The EIS is clear that our members will simply not be able to provide the level of service we are currently providing in the face of these cuts. It is imperative that councillors rethink their decision, prioritise Glasgow's children and young people and reverse these cuts to teacher numbers.”

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “Officers will continue to have meaningful consultation with trade unions to discuss the challenges and they are aware of the savings required. Education staff have met with headteachers across the city to support and help with staffing models for the new term.

“At every stage we will do everything we can to minimise any impact to schools, but in the current financial climate the council must look at every option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are looking at several education service reform options as part of a budget that required £108m of savings from council services over the next three years, not including social care.

“For many years education spending has been prioritised, relative to other services, in the budget process. However, with the education budget now amounting to more than half of service expenditure directed by the council, it is significantly more challenging to protect education when substantial savings are needed.