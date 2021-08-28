Martin Wishart, Tom Devlin and Joe Taggart

Tom Devlin, who teaches at the College’s Cumbernauld Campus, completed a two-week-long ‘stage’ at Restaurant Martin Wishart in the Leith area of the capital.

And he’s lining up the chance for Professional Cookery students from NCL to follow in his footsteps by undertaking work experience placements with Martin Wishart later this academic year.

Tom, who lives in Coatbridge, said: “It has always been a dream of mine to do this – it was a phenomenal experience.

“Martin has said that he will be delighted to come visit our department with his Head Chef, Joe Taggart, to meet the students and do a demonstration for us. And he is also happy to take students on work experience.

“I did 60 hours in the restaurant – sadly it happened around half-way through our summer break, otherwise I would have done more.

“I was lucky to work with all of the chefs in every section. I even plated main courses with Martin and Joe.”

Restaurant Martin Wishart specialises in modern European cuisine using classical French techniques and fine Scottish ingredients.

Having trained under famed chefs including Albert Roux, Michel Roux Jr and Marco Pierre White, Martin Wishart is a multi-award-winning chef whose restaurant has held a coveted Michelin Star since 2001.

The opportunity for Tom’s stage experience arose after he dined at the restaurant as a birthday gift from his wife.

Tom added: “I got speaking to a lady who turned out to be Martin’s wife, Cecile. I had been telling her that I had always wanted to do a stage in a Michelin Star, she told me that she was Martin’s wife, took my details and that was that!

“I was very lucky to see how the operation ran. I picked up recipes and a lot of amazing techniques that I have never seen before.

“I cannot wait to see our training restaurant, Taste, up and running again. I will try and incorporate some of the ideas and recipes into our menus.

“I have to contact Martin again in the autumn. I can’t wait to welcome Martin and Joe to meet our students and for them to share their invaluable expertise of Michelin-starred cookery.”

