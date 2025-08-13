Bright Horizons Renfrew Early Learning and Childcare earns Eco-Schools Green Flag for pioneering sustainability in early years

Bright Horizons Renfrew Early Learning and Childcare is celebrating a landmark achievement after being awarded the internationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

This award recognises the nursery’s commitment to sustainability, and how it is blended into daily life through the Bright Horizons Nurture Approach. This unique approach places children’s wellbeing, curiosity, and connection to the world around them at the centre of learning, creating the ideal foundation for embedding eco-awareness from the earliest years.

The Eco-Schools programme praised the setting for creating a culture where children are empowered to care for the planet. The nursery’s greatest success, according to the Eco-Schools team, was the way children took the lead - acting as “light” and “water” monitors, introducing helpful signage, measuring rainfall, and using collected water to care for plants. They also embraced recycling and composting, reflected on paper towel use, and shared their knowledge with others, showing both independence and initiative.

One of the nursery’s most-loved initiatives, “Eco Ted”, has helped extend this learning beyond the classroom. The travelling mascot joins children on eco-themed adventures at home, such as visiting recycling centres and meeting bin lorry crews, sparking valuable conversations about sustainability with families.

Children at Renfrew Showcase their Sustainability Skills

In their feedback, Eco-Schools said: "Integrating climate conversations into everyday interactions is an effective way to build awareness and understanding in early years. It’s lovely to hear that children are making their own informed choices, can confidently discuss recycling and food waste, and even remind others to turn off lights and taps. [The] introduction of monitors, signage, and rain collection are practical strategies that empower children to take ownership of their environment. Well done!"

Deputy Nursery Manager Emma said: "We are so proud to have achieved the Eco-Schools Green Flag. It reflects the dedication of our children and team, who have really embraced every opportunity to care for the environment and learn about sustainability in meaningful, hands-on ways."

This recognition places Bright Horizons Renfrew among a select group of early years settings that are not only educating children about climate and environmental issues, but also helping them grow into thoughtful, compassionate individuals with a strong sense of responsibility.

