Military personnel in Scotland are being offered the chance to enhance their skills and career prospects through a new accountancy and business qualification.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has officially approved the initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), which aims to open doors to a range of business roles, following service.

Royal Marines take part in raid during Exercise Joint Warrior in Dalbeattie,Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Certificate in Accountancy and Business (CAB) qualification is a professional certification designed to develop practical expertise in accountancy, business and finance.

The MoD has approved ICAS as a learning provider on its Enhanced Learning Credits Scheme, which promotes life-long learning for armed forces members and veterans.

The qualification is said to be ideal for service members aiming to transition into civilian roles, equipping them with the capabilities needed for the business world.

Military personnel ready for inspection during ceremonial divisions during the 50th anniversary celebrations at HM Naval Base Clyde, Scotland. | PA

With a syllabus covering topics such as ethics, financial reporting, assurance, taxation, business law and finance management, the CAB aims to ensure participants gain a comprehensive foundation of knowledge to set them on the path to success.

Bruce Cartwright, chief executive at ICAS, said: “It’s vital that military personnel have access to learning opportunities that empower and enable them to pursue new career paths.

“With no prior business or accountancy knowledge required, our CAB programme caters to all. It not only upskills individuals, but also boosts their confidence, helps them gain credibility in a variety of sectors, and enables them to stand out in a competitive job market.

“We are grateful to the MoD for recognising ICAS as an approved learning provider and look forward to supporting service men and women in their next chapters.”

UK veterans minister Alistair Carns said: "It's crucial that we foster a culture of continuous learning for all of our service personnel, from new recruits to veterans. This new partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland is a fantastic opportunity for our people to build on their existing skills and gain valuable qualifications.

