'Blindsided' Edinburgh University international students react to Labour’s White Paper

International students at the University of Edinburgh left feeling “upset and worried” after Labour’s immigration White Paper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, Sir Keir Starmer announced proposals for a graduate visa of 18 months, reduced from two years, and a levy on international students’ tuition fees.

In 2024, international students made up 42% of the University of Edinburgh’s student population, the second highest percentage in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renee Phan, an American-Singaporean International Relations student, described how she is not planning on staying in the UK after graduation, but expressed her frustration for friends who had been planning on coming to the UK to study: “it would make the UK less appealing to stay after graduation when accounting for cost, trade-offs, and overall anxiety.”

Photo of the Meadows

Malaysian Engineering student Megat Mikhail admitted that the reforms would likely make it even harder for him to find employment in the UK and observed: “These policies are mind-boggling from a government that has publicly claimed to want growth and eliminate ‘low-skilled’ immigration while welcoming high-skilled graduate talent.”

Universities Scotland stated “We know the graduate route visa is an important factor in terms of international student choice of study destination. It also contributes to the growth of our economy and enriches our communities, so we are pleased that the graduate route remains in place as an option for international students choosing the UK.”

Although the graduate visa remains in place, many students confirmed that the shortened length of time would likely impact their future plans and cited further concerns over the length of time to qualify for permanent residency doubling from five to ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Kaziboni, a Zimbabwean Computer Science student, explained: “Choosing the UK I was under the impression that after working for five years, I'd be able to get indefinite leave to remain so I would be out of the visa cycle, which is honestly hell.” He further described feeling “like a scapegoat” and “blindsided.”

Photo of Old College quad

The White Paper comes at a time when Scottish universities are increasingly reliant on international students’ fees to compensate the free tuition of Scottish undergraduate students.

In February the University of Edinburgh forecasted a 140-million-pound deficit.

Sir Peter Mathieson has previously warned that Scottish universities are “over-reliant” on international student fees, which he said are not a stable source of income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asha Gill, a Medicine student from Hong Kong, described her worries over a levy potentially leading to an increase in tuition fees, explaining that the Medicine course is already eye-wateringly expensive and fees “go up again for international students during clinical years so that would definitely be frustrating since we’re already having to pay so much more than home students.”

Since the White Paper was published, the UK Government has confirmed that the levy would be a devolved issue.

Universities Scotland stated: “By choosing not to implement the levy, the Scottish Government can strengthen Scotland’s appeal across international markets, differentiating our higher education sector from the rest of the UK.”