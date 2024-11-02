Election Bill amendments tabled by Green MSP to encourage political engagement

Automatic voter registration schemes should be funded in Scottish schools to help rekindle the lost spirit of political engagement that peaked among young people in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum, according to an MSP.

Ross Greer revealed he has tabled an amendment to the Elections Bill going through Holyrood that would pave the way for the Scottish Government to pay for more automatic voter registration initiatives in the nation’s schools, colleges and universities.

A young independence supporter waves a Yes flag ahead of the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence (Picture: Leon Neal) | AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish Greens education spokesman suggested one option would be automatically registering every pupil as they are issued with a candidate number by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The Elections Bill would make several changes to the law affecting Scottish Parliament elections and local government elections. These include enabling foreign nationals who have the right to live in Scotland, but do not have British citizenship to stand for election, and creating a new rule that would prevent a person from standing as a candidate if they have committed an offence involving the intimidation of election staff or people standing for election.

It would also give Scottish ministers a power to allow funding for increased democratic engagement.

On this point, Mr Greer’s amendment would specifically add in the example of “automatic voter registration at educational establishments”. He said he believed it would provide the Government with a strong incentive to fund such schemes if they were to come forward.

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer | National World

Mr Greer, who was a leader of the campaign for 16 and 17-year-olds to be given the vote while a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: "The debates and mock referendums we held in high schools are some of my favourite memories of the independence referendum.

“Giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in 2014 didn't automatically mean they were going to use it, so schools across the country stepped up to help their students make their voices heard.

“Teachers and council staff organised registration events, debates and mock votes. As a result, turn-out amongst young people was incredibly high and the experience of lowering the voting age was judged so successful that it was made permanent for Scottish Parliament and council elections.

“Some schools have repeated those efforts in the decade since, as have colleges and universities. That hasn't been a consistent experience though and young people's participation in politics has slipped back from that referendum-era high water mark.

“My amendment to the Elections Bill would give the Scottish Government and local councils a strong steer towards making similar efforts to those trialled with so much success a decade ago.

“Automatic voter registration, for example at the point a young person receives their SQA candidate number, would be far better value for money than encouraging them to register themselves in their own time.”

The Electoral Commission has said that between seven and eight million people were incorrectly registered or completely missing from the electoral registers across the UK last year.

Young people are known to be less likely to be registered to vote, along with minority ethnic groups, people from poorer backgrounds, and people with learning disabilities.

In Sweden, everyone on the national tax agency’s register 30 days before the election day is automatically registered and mailed a polling card, leading to an election turnout of 84 per cent.