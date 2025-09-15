The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with St Andrews University taking second spot overall, just behind Oxford.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight different scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many students get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 UK universities that performed best when it came to law - traditionally one of the most competitive courses to get into.

1 . London School of Economics The best university to study law in the UK is the London School of Economics, with a perfect score of 100. It has the lowest student-to-staff ratio - just 11.2. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Oxford Second equal spot goes to Oxford, with a score of 99.1. It scored well across the board in all metrics. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge Also scoring 99.1 points to tie its historic rival is the University of Cambridge. It had the highest percentage of students happy with the teaching - 95.4 per cent giving lecturers the thumbs up. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales