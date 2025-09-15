Some of the best places to study law in the UK.placeholder image
Best UK universities for law: Here are the 13 highest-rated law schools - including four Scottish entries

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:46 BST

Here are the universities offering the best course to train the legal eagles of the future.

The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with St Andrews University taking second spot overall, just behind Oxford.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight different scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many students get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 UK universities that performed best when it came to law - traditionally one of the most competitive courses to get into.

The best university to study law in the UK is the London School of Economics, with a perfect score of 100. It has the lowest student-to-staff ratio - just 11.2.

1. London School of Economics

The best university to study law in the UK is the London School of Economics, with a perfect score of 100. It has the lowest student-to-staff ratio - just 11.2.

Second equal spot goes to Oxford, with a score of 99.1. It scored well across the board in all metrics.

2. Oxford

Second equal spot goes to Oxford, with a score of 99.1. It scored well across the board in all metrics.

Also scoring 99.1 points to tie its historic rival is the University of Cambridge. It had the highest percentage of students happy with the teaching - 95.4 per cent giving lecturers the thumbs up.

3. Cambridge

Also scoring 99.1 points to tie its historic rival is the University of Cambridge. It had the highest percentage of students happy with the teaching - 95.4 per cent giving lecturers the thumbs up.

Fourth spot when it comes to the best places in the UK to study law is the University of Durham. It earned a total of 90.5 points.

4. Durham

Fourth spot when it comes to the best places in the UK to study law is the University of Durham. It earned a total of 90.5 points.

