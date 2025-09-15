The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with St Andrews University appearing in second spot overall, just behind Oxford in the UK rankings.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight different scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many sudents get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 Scottish universities that performed best when it came to teaching approval.

1 . St Andrews St Andrews comes second in the UK overall behind Oxford and also scores well for teaching satiscation with 92.8 per cent of students happy. It puts them in top place in Scotland and 4th in the UK. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . West of Scotland Paisley's University of the West of Scotland languishes in 123rd place in the UK-wide league table but is the second best in Scotland when it comes to teaching satisfaction - with 89.5 per cent of students giving it the thumbs up. That puts them in 15th place in the UK - ahead of the London School of Economics, | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Aberdeen The University of Aberdeen takes third place in Scotland, with 89.4 of students happy with their lecturers. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales