'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

14 Scottish Universities ranked best to worst in the Good University Guide 2023

According to new ranking list The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, the University of St Andrews came in first place in Scotland.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 16th Sep 2022, 12:02 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST

Scotland’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals Scotland’s fourteen universities and their ranking.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these factors, The University of St Andrews in Fife topped the list, and even made it to second place on the UK list.

Carry on reading to find out how Scotland’s other fourteen universities ranked in the academic league table.

1. University of St. Andrews

Ranked in #1 is the University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious university. Attended by the likes of Prince William and countless other royals throughout its ancient history.

2. University of Edinburgh

Ranked in second place is the University of Edinburgh, whose campus encompasses a large swathe of the old town. The university has produced some of Scotland’s greatest and most influential people, from Charles Darwin to Alexander Graham Bell.

3. University of Glasgow

Coming in at #3 is Glasgow’s West End institution of education, The University of Glasgow. It’s the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s four ancient universities.

4. University of Strathclyde

Right behind it’s ancient competitor, we have the University of Strathclyde in fourth place. While it may not have ancient status, it’s still a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries.

