These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the 18 schools with the best exam results in Scotland.

.

1 . Jordanhill School Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School is Glasgow's only entry in this list, coming top of the pile. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bearsden Academy The best performing school in East Dunbartonshire is Bearsden Academy. Just missing out on top spot, 88 per cent of pupils achieve five Highers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St Ninian's High School The first of several high-achieving East Renfrewshire secondary schools, 79 per cent of St Ninian's pupils get at least five Highers. The school is located in the town of Giffnock. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales