Scottish Schools Ranking: Here are the 18 best performing secondary schools in Scotland according to latest exam results

These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.
By David Hepburn
Published 26th May 2023, 00:01 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST

The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils academically – topped by East Renfrewshire where six out of its seven secondary schools placed in the top 50.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the 18 schools with the best exam results in Scotland.

Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School is Glasgow's only entry in this list, coming top of the pile. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers.

1. Jordanhill School

The best performing school in East Dunbartonshire is Bearsden Academy. Just missing out on top spot, 88 per cent of pupils achieve five Highers.

2. Bearsden Academy

The first of several high-achieving East Renfrewshire secondary schools, 79 per cent of St Ninian's pupils get at least five Highers. The school is located in the town of Giffnock.

3. St Ninian's High School

Serving the East Renfrewshire community of Thornliebank, Woodfarm High School has a 78 per cent success rate when it comes to pupils gaining five Highers or more.

4. Woodfarm High School

