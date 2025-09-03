Back to school season ushers in hunger for broadening musical horizons with 82 per cent of Scottish children interested in learning a musical instrument

New research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) reveals that the public’s appetite to discover orchestral music has hit a record high - and, among school children in Scotland, the new academic year starts with a record number of children wanting to learn a musical instrument.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RPO’s annual tracking research, conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults, reveals the public’s appetite for broadening musical horizons is strong this autumn, with 92% of adults expressing an interest in learning about one or more genres of music. For the first time in six years, orchestral music topped the list of music genres people would like to discover (35% - up sharply from 20% a year ago).

The appetite for orchestral discovery in Scotland among adults is mirrored by their children – with 82% interested in having the opportunity to learn a musical instrument – up from 80% nationally in 2023. Orchestral instruments featured among the top choice instruments that children in Scotland would like to learn, which included: Guitar (34%), Piano (29%), Drums (20%), Violin / Viola (19%) and Bass Guitar (16%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “The start of September is always an exciting time, one that signifies both the end of a season but also new beginnings. As summer draws to a close, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and I are excited to be performing at the BBC Proms on Sunday, a musical festival that does so much to introduce new and diverse audiences to the orchestral genre. Our latest research indicates an emphatic and resurgent interest in orchestral discovery from the public, and festivals such as the Proms play their part in supporting this. For people young and old, the autumn promises to be a time when many resolve to get more involved with orchestral music - and we are very excited to launch the RPO’s 2026-27 season of concerts later this month, continuing to push boundaries, whilst injecting new life and passion into core repertoire.”

Vasily Petrenko, RPO

“For me and the RPO, the BBC Proms concert this Sunday is very much about the promise of a new season ahead. And we're aiming high. From the cosmic visions of Wagner to the joy of Bernstein and the symphonic mastery of Gustav Mahler—our new season will see us create music that speaks directly to our audiences, whether in the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall or the intimacy of Cadogan Hall. We want to move, surprise, and make hearts soar through the extraordinary power of live orchestral music."