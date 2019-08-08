Back to school dates: Autumn 2019 term dates for every area of Scotland

As the summer holidays draw to a close, here are the 2019 Autumn term dates for each council area of Scotland.
Aberdeen
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019
September holiday: Friday 20 September and Monday 23 September 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019
Aberdeenshire
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Thursday 10 October 2019
September holiday: Friday 20 September and Monday 23 September 2019
In-service day: Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019
Angus
Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 - Thursday 3 October (p1 pupils start full-time on 26 August)
October holiday: Friday 4 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019
Mid-Argyll, Oban Lorn and the Isles
Autumn term: Thursday 15 August - Friday 4 October
October holiday: Monday 7 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019
Clackmannanshire
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 October - Friday 18 October
Outer Hebrides
Autumn term: Thursday, 15 August 2019 to Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 22 October
Dumfries & Galloway
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 25 October 2019
Dundee City Council
Autumn term: Tuesday 13 August 2019 to Friday 4 October
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
East Ayrshire
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Monday 21 October
East Dumbartonshire
Autumn term: Thursday 15 August to Thursday 10 October
September holiday: Friday 27 September to Monday 30 September
In-service day: Tuesday 1 October, Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
East Lothian
Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Friday 13 September to Monday 16 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
East Renfrewshire
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 october
September holiday: Friday 27 September to Monday 30 September
October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
Edinburgh
Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Monday 16 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 22 October
Falkirk
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Monday 9 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
Fife
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 4 October
October holiday: Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
Glasgow
Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 to Thursday 10 October
September holiday: Friday 27 to Monday 30 September
In-service day: Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October
Highlands
Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October
In-service days: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October
Inverclyde
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: 9 September
October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October
In-service days: Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October
Midlothian
Autumn term: Monday 19 August 2019 to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 to Tuesday 22 October 2019
Moray
Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019
North Ayrshire (except Arran)
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October
In-service days: 20 and 23 September
October holidays 14 October to 18 October
In-service day: 21 October
Arran
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 4 October
In-service days: 20 and 23 September
October holiday: Monday 7 to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
North Lanarkshire
Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Friday 27 September 2019 to Monday 30 September 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019
Orkney
Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October
In-service days: Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 October 2019
Perth & Kinross
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Thursday 3 October 2019
In-service day: Friday 4 October
October holiday: Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October
Renfrewshire
Autumn term: Thursday 15 August to Thursday 10 October
September holiday: Friday 27 September and Monday 30 September 2019
In-service day: Friday 11 October 2019
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October 2019
Scottish Borders
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 october
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
Shetland Islands
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October
October Holidays: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 29 October
South Ayrshire
Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October 2019
September holiday: Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September
In-service day: Tuesday 24 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: 21 October 2019
South Lanarkshire
Autumn term: Thursday 15 August 2019
In-service days: Tuesday 13 September to Wednesday 14 September
September holiday: Friday 27 September and Monday 30 September
October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
Stirling
Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019
October Holiday: Monday 14 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019
West Dumbartonshire
Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Thursday 10 October
September holiday: Friday 27 and Monday 30 September
In-service day: Friday 11 October
October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October
West Lothian
Autumn term: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October
September holiday: Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 September
October Holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October
In-service day: Monday 21 October
For more information on 2019/2020 school term dates and school holidays, go to mygov.scot