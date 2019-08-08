Back to school dates: Autumn 2019 term dates for every area of Scotland

As the summer holidays draw to a close, here are the 2019 Autumn term dates for each council area of Scotland.

Aberdeen

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019

September holiday: Friday 20 September and Monday 23 September 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019



Aberdeenshire

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Thursday 10 October 2019

September holiday: Friday 20 September and Monday 23 September 2019

In-service day: Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019

Angus

Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 - Thursday 3 October (p1 pupils start full-time on 26 August)

October holiday: Friday 4 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019

Mid-Argyll, Oban Lorn and the Isles

Autumn term: Thursday 15 August - Friday 4 October

October holiday: Monday 7 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019

Clackmannanshire

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 October - Friday 18 October

Outer Hebrides

Autumn term: Thursday, 15 August 2019 to Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 22 October

Dumfries & Galloway

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 25 October 2019

Dundee City Council

Autumn term: Tuesday 13 August 2019 to Friday 4 October

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

East Ayrshire

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Monday 21 October

East Dumbartonshire

Autumn term: Thursday 15 August to Thursday 10 October

September holiday: Friday 27 September to Monday 30 September

In-service day: Tuesday 1 October, Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

East Lothian

Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Friday 13 September to Monday 16 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

East Renfrewshire

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 october

September holiday: Friday 27 September to Monday 30 September

October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

Edinburgh

Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Monday 16 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 22 October

Falkirk

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Monday 9 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

Fife

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 4 October

October holiday: Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

Glasgow

Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 to Thursday 10 October

September holiday: Friday 27 to Monday 30 September

In-service day: Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October

Highlands

Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October

In-service days: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October

Inverclyde

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: 9 September

October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October

In-service days: Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October

Midlothian

Autumn term: Monday 19 August 2019 to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 to Tuesday 22 October 2019

Moray

Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2019

North Ayrshire (except Arran)

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 11 October

In-service days: 20 and 23 September

October holidays 14 October to 18 October

In-service day: 21 October

Arran

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Friday 4 October

In-service days: 20 and 23 September

October holiday: Monday 7 to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

North Lanarkshire

Autumn term: Wednesday 14 August 2019 to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Friday 27 September 2019 to Monday 30 September 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019

Orkney

Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October

In-service days: Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 October 2019

Perth & Kinross

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Thursday 3 October 2019

In-service day: Friday 4 October

October holiday: Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October

Renfrewshire

Autumn term: Thursday 15 August to Thursday 10 October

September holiday: Friday 27 September and Monday 30 September 2019

In-service day: Friday 11 October 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October 2019

Scottish Borders

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 october

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October

Shetland Islands

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August to Friday 11 October

October Holidays: Monday 14 October to Tuesday 29 October

South Ayrshire

Autumn term: Tuesday 20 August to Friday 11 October 2019

September holiday: Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September

In-service day: Tuesday 24 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: 21 October 2019

South Lanarkshire

Autumn term: Thursday 15 August 2019

In-service days: Tuesday 13 September to Wednesday 14 September

September holiday: Friday 27 September and Monday 30 September

October holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

Stirling

Autumn term: Wednesday 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019

October Holiday: Monday 14 October 2019 to Friday 18 October 2019

West Dumbartonshire

Autumn term: Monday 19 August to Thursday 10 October

September holiday: Friday 27 and Monday 30 September

In-service day: Friday 11 October

October holiday: Monday 14 to Friday 18 October

West Lothian

Autumn term: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Friday 11 October

September holiday: Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 September

October Holiday: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October

In-service day: Monday 21 October



For more information on 2019/2020 school term dates and school holidays, go to mygov.scot