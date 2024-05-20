Statistics show a decline in the number of hours worked by the support staff

Technicians have long played a crucial role in the running of Scotland’s schools, but new research suggests staff numbers are falling.

The valued workers support a range of classes - including science, art and IT lessons - by preparing and maintaining vital equipment for practical lessons.

However, schools and teachers in parts of Scotland have been raising concerns about a drop in cover.

While official statistics no longer keep track of the actual number of technician staff in schools, the Scottish Conservatives have analysed figures on the number of hours worked by technicians. It shows the number of hours clocked up by technicians fell from 34,050 in 2020 down to 31,250 in 2023, a drop of more than eight per cent.

Some council areas experienced far greater reductions, such as Argyll and Bute, where the hours fell by 62 per cent between 2020 and 2023, as well as North Lanarkshire, which was down by 48 per cent, and South Ayrshire by 24 per cent.

Liam Kerr, Conservative education spokesman at Holyrood, said: “Teachers have repeatedly raised concerns with me about the impact of fewer education technicians and less availability as a result.

“Technicians play a crucial role in schools, often keeping the show on the road when it comes to running practical lessons.

“But their input is being cut by the Scottish Government, and schools across the country are experiencing a drop in cover.

“On top of all the other challenges teachers and pupils have to endure, this is just another example of how our schools are being failed by this SNP government.

“Pupils, parents, teachers and staff understandably feel there’s barely an area of schooling system which isn’t in decline under this regime.”

The concerns come as teacher numbers are cut in Glasgow and some other areas, while classroom violence has increased and the nation’s scores in international Pisa tests have plummeted.

A recent survey by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) showed 26 per cent of Scotland-based science teachers who were surveyed named a shortage of technicians as a challenge to delivering lessons.

The proportion was lower in England, at 22 per cent, but higher in Wales and Northern Ireland, where the rate was 35 and 39 per cent respectively.

A science technician in Scotland told the RSC: “Stretched staff do not currently have the capacity to make more practical science happen.

“Courses struggle to be finished each year and periods per week are being cut across the whole timetable for upper school qualifications, another barrier to practical 'hands on' science education.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Support staff in schools play a vital role in supporting teachers and educating pupils and the Scottish Government is investing record levels in our education system - more is spent per head, per pupil in Scotland than in anywhere else in the UK.

“These figures show some local authorities were able to increase the number of school technicians in the years previous - it would be a matter for local councils to justify why they have chosen to reduce numbers, given these roles are not ring-fenced by central government.