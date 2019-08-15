Apprenticeships in Scotland you can apply for right now

Have your say

The number of people taking part in graduate apprenticeships has tripled in just a year, according to Skills Development Scotland.

The SDS report reveals that there has been a 230 per cent increase in uptake of the scheme between 2017-18 and 2018-19.

If you are interested in undertaking an apprenticeship, here are all of the schemes in Scotland currently looking for applicants.

Support Worker - Aberdeen City Council

The Apprenticeship.Scot website explains that this post “is encompassed in the Modern Apprenticeship Programme and jobholders will be required to achieve SCQF Level 6 in Health & Social Care.”

Which qualification or qualities are required?

No formal qualifications required to apply for this post, but you need to be able to demonstrate a variety of skills and experience, including:

• Good written and verbal communication skills

• Being responsible, positive and caring with a genuine interest in the needs and rights of adults with learning disabilities

• Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

Salary: £14,149 per year

Location: Aberdeen

Hours: Part-time (30 Hours)

For more information about this role or to apply, click here



Administrator - Dixson and Co

You will assist with filing, sending emails and updating clients records along with other administration duties within the office.

Which qualification or qualities are required?

Qualifications and qualities required for this position are:

- SCQF L4 in English

- Well presented with good communication skills

- Confident telephone manner

Salary: £7,098 to £8,098 per year.

Location: Irvine

Hours: Full-time (35 Hours)

For more information about this role or to apply, click here



Sports Assistant (Westhill) - Aberdeenshire Council

This post is encompassed in the Modern Apprentice Programme, jobholders will complete an SVQ Level 2 qualification and NPLQ (lifeguarding) during their employment.

Which qualification or qualities are required?

This MA programme is open to candidates aged 16-19. If you have a disability or are a care leaver then you are also eligible to apply up to the age of 29.

Academic achievement to Scottish National Level 4 or 5, Standard Grades or equivalent transferable experience and skills is essential.

Salary: £17,451 per year

Location: Westhill

Hours: Full-time (37 Hours)

For more information about this role or to apply, click here





IT Assistant - Canon Medical Research Europe Ltd

This role includes a wide range of tasks, including 1st Line Helpdesk Duties, Prompt Ticket Triage and Escalation of issues to 2nd Line.

Which qualification or qualities are required?

• Positive and Proactive Attitude

• Keen to learn complex IT Systems

• Administrative Skills

• Word Documents

• Spreadsheets

• Email

• Presentations

- High school computing or similar

- Built your own gaming system

- Fixed home wi-fi

- Built a web page

- IT support for friends or family

Salary: £17,550 per year

Location: Edinburgh

Hours: Full-time (35 Hours)

For more information about this role or to apply, click here



Civil Engineer - Fairhurst

“We are looking to recruit a Civil Engineering Apprentice who is enthusiastic and motivated, with an interest in Civil and Structural Engineering.”

Which qualification or qualities are required?

- 6 Standard Grades (Grade 3 or above to include Maths & English) or equivalent.

- Intermediate 2 to include Mathematics or appropriate range of SQA or NC Modules.

- 2 Highers to include Maths. (Maths Higher is not a mandatory requirement).

Salary: £12,500 per year

Location: Glasgow

Hours: Full-time (37.5 Hours)

For more information about this role or to apply, click here



