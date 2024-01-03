Aberdeen University strike ballot opens for staff amid dispute over modern languages cuts

UCU trade union says 30 jobs are at risk under plans to end single honours languages degrees

A strike ballot will open today for staff at Aberdeen University amid a dispute over cuts to the modern languages department.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) branch at Aberdeen are being asked if they are willing to strike, and take action short of strike, with the ballot open until February 7.

Bosses at the ancient institution sparked a backlash in November when it was announced that the existing provision modern languages was “unsustainable”, following a “steep fall” in student numbers.

Aberdeen University King's College building

More than 15,000 people backed a petition against the plans, but management agreed last month to move forward with an option that would end single honours degrees in modern languages.

The UCU said the plans mean around 30 people remain at risk of redundancy and face a worrying start to the New Year.

Aberdeen university UCU branch chair, Dr Rachel Shanks, said: “Modern languages is a key part of any university. Cutting single honours degrees from the university would mean students in the north and north-east having to leave the region to study their subject.

"For an ancient institution with the history and reputation of Aberdeen to consider this move is frankly embarrassing.

"It’s clear that this is just the start of senior management’s plans. It’s important that members send a clear message that we don’t accept the need for jobs to be lost and that we will stand behind and support any member whose job is threatened.”

Dr Shanks added: “It’s time the university principal and senior managers listened to staff and students.”

Professor Karl Leydecker, who chairs the university’s steering group looking at language provision, said last month that the university “absolutely understands how much our community and the wider public care about modern languages including Gaelic”, and that “we have always said that we will continue to teach languages at the university”.

He added: “Like others in the sector, our university has a very challenging period to weather but we are working to build firm foundations to ensure a bright long-term future ahead with language provision an important part of that.”

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson: “Our difficulty is that this academic year, following longer term declining demand in the UK for traditional specialist language study, a total of just five students began Single Honours across our four Modern Language programmes including Gaelic. We understand many people care passionately about languages but in a challenging financial period for many universities, the high cost of running programmes with an average in each of just one new student a year is unsustainable.