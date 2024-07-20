The 21 leading primary schools in Aberdeen - based on pupils' key skills

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 20th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 16:08 BST

Nearly half of Aberdeen’s state primary schools made the list 💪

Aberdonian parents of primary school-aged children can rest easy knowing that the city is home to scores of high-achieving state schools.

There are many factors that go into making a primary school an excellent place for pupils just starting their educational journey. But while grades and performance aren’t the only thing that matter, they can be a strong indicator that a school is supporting its students to excel and helping them to build a solid educational foundation.

Using education statistics, Scotland’s Data on a Map publishes annual league tables for council areas across the country, rating how well the country’s state primary schools have performed each year. Schools are ranked using ACEL (or Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels) data. This shows the percentage of pupils across a range of different year groups who have achieved the expected levels in important school skills; literacy, numeracy, and speaking and listening.

The Scotland-wide average was a score of 80.5%, and 21 of the granite city’s 48 state primary schools exceeded it. This landed them a spot in performance band 1, which marks the country’s best performing schools.

Here are Aberdeen’s 21 super schools, which came out on top of the league table:

This is a mixed primary and nursery school in the Cults suburb, in west Aberdeen. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 95% of its pupils met the target level in listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing.

1. Cults Primary School

This is a mixed primary and nursery school in the Cults suburb, in west Aberdeen. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 95% of its pupils met the target level in listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing. | Google

Photo Sales
Tied for first place, Milltimber School is another primary and nursery school, in Milltimber - just west of the city. In the 2022/23 school year it also had an average of 95% of its pupils meet the target levels.

2. Milltimber School

Tied for first place, Milltimber School is another primary and nursery school, in Milltimber - just west of the city. In the 2022/23 school year it also had an average of 95% of its pupils meet the target levels. | Google

Photo Sales
Ashley Road is a primary school on the west side of the Aberdeen City area. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 92.5% of its pupils met the target levels.

3. Ashley Road School

Ashley Road is a primary school on the west side of the Aberdeen City area. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 92.5% of its pupils met the target levels. | Google

Photo Sales
Middleton Park is a primary school in the Bridge of Don area, north Aberdeen. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 90% of its pupils met the target levels.

4. Middleton Park School

Middleton Park is a primary school in the Bridge of Don area, north Aberdeen. In the 2022/23 school year an average of 90% of its pupils met the target levels. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenSchoolsBoost
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice