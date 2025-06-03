Abacus Pre School Nursery sold to first-time buyer
Established in 1991 by our client, the nursery has earned a strong reputation for providing quality, professional childcare within a warm and secure environment. With a capacity for 47 children from birth to 5 years, the nursery operates all year round.
The nursery is registered with the Care Inspectorate and was most recently graded ‘Very Good’.
Operating from a welcoming two-storey Victorian property, the nursery features good-sized classrooms, each designed to be bright, airy, and well equipped with a vast array of play and learning materials. The nursery currently occupies only the ground floor, with five further rooms on the first floor, offering genuine growth potential under new ownership.
Outdoor areas have been enhanced over the years, including the addition of climbing equipment and dedicated garden spaces for younger children.
The nursery is well placed on a busy commuter route into the city centre, making it a convenient choice for local families and professionals.
This opportunity attracted strong interest and has now been acquired by a first-time buyer entering the sector. With the client looking to sell due to retirement, the transaction was managed by Laura Ryan, Childcare & Education Sales Negotiator at RDK, who supported both buyer and client throughout the process.
Laura said: “I’m pleased to have supported the retiring owners of Abacus Pre School Nursery in securing a successful completion. The nursery has a fantastic reputation and strong foundations, and I wish the new owner every success as they begin their journey in the sector.”