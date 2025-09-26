Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student numbers at Scotland’s national music school have recovered to their pre-Covid level, the school has confirmed.

This year 18 new pupils enrolled at St Mary’s Music School in the west end of Edinburgh, the country’s only grant-supported independent music school.

Jack Liebeck at St Mary's Music School

That takes total full-time numbers to 72, the highest since the 2019/20 academic year.

Of the 18 new-starts, 16 are Scottish, coming from all parts of the country to study music under specialist tuition alongside other academic subjects.

Rebecca Minogue, head of admissions at St Mary’s Music School, said: “The numbers are recovering now from the Covid period and we’ve had a big influx of applications.

“Now we’re receiving applications from all across Scotland, and I think it’s a sign that things have returned to normal.

“It was hard for young musicians to progress and continue on their instruments during the pandemic.

“However, since then young people have had these opportunities and we are seeing more young musicians applying to the school.”

The school is one of five government-supported specialist music schools across the UK.

Most of the young musicians come from Scotland, but there are also a small number of international students who board at the historic accommodation in the capital.

The vast majority of pupils who attend St Mary’s Music School initially studied in local authority schools.

As well as its full-time pupils, each weekend the school welcomes around 130 younger children into the building for Saturday music classes which include choirs, instrumental lessons, musicianship training and ensembles.

Dr Kenneth Taylor, headteacher of St Mary’s Music School, said: “Specialist music education is different, and for young musicians with a special talent there really is nothing better.

“There are so many clear and proven benefits from playing a music instrument at a young age.

The school will now hold a taster day on Saturday, October 5, for young musicians interested in the specialist music education the school provides.

The taster day is open for any child in Scotland aged between eight and 16, so long as they have been receiving lessons on a musical instrument for at least a year.

Dr Taylor added: “The taster day is an opportunity for children to come along to meet the staff, other pupils and see what the school is like.

“If a young person is interested in specialist music education, we look for talent and commitment – they’ve got to love making music because half of their school day will be spent developing their musical skills.