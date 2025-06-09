A night to remember for Glasgow schools

An awards and exhibition event was held on June 5 in Glasgow, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland West region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 29 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

The Jump Charge prototype

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 4 pupil Elil from Langside Primary School, whose idea “The Micro Blood Opener” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The Jump Charge prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by Thales, based on the idea of Adam from Langside Primary School.

Primary Engineer were joined by Colin Scouller, UK Head of Engineering at Thales, Colin Cook, Director of Economics Development at Scottish Government and David McDonald, Head of Central Product Engineering at Aggreko for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Proud family

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions an Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/