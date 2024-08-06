The 9 best pictures from exam results day as pupils react with joy across Scotland

For thousands of learners across Scotland, as well as their parents, families and teachers, the anxious wait is over - exam results are in. A record number of Scottish students have secured places at Scottish universities this year according to Ucas.

The acceptance rate has increased by 7 per cent to a new high of 31,220.

On top of this the number of students from the most deprived areas going to university has also hit a new high, with a 12 per cent increase in acceptances to all UK universities from the 20 per cent most deprived Scottish areas. This is up 540 from a record 5,080 last year.

And overall acceptances to Scottish institutions is 35,930, an increase of 1,910 (6 per cent) on last year.

Here is the nine best pictures as pupils reacted to receiving their results across Scotland, as selected by The Scotsman.

1 . Bo'ness Academy. Pictured Eva Miller-Watt, Máté Novák and Morven Nash. | Michael Gillen / National World Photo Sales

2 . Students at Madras College in St Andrews, Fife Students at Madras College in St Andrews, Fife, receive their SQA results. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Barrhead High School Pupils across East Renfrewshire have once again delivered another year of excellent exam results. We have continued to deliver high levels of attainment across the board, with record-breaking S5 Higher results | Jeff Holmes Photo Sales