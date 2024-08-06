The 9 best pictures from exam results day as pupils react with joy across Scotland

For thousands of learners across Scotland, as well as their parents, families and teachers, the anxious wait is over - exam results are in. A record number of Scottish students have secured places at Scottish universities this year according to Ucas.
The acceptance rate has increased by 7 per cent to a new high of 31,220.
On top of this the number of students from the most deprived areas going to university has also hit a new high, with a 12 per cent increase in acceptances to all UK universities from the 20 per cent most deprived Scottish areas. This is up 540 from a record 5,080 last year.
And overall acceptances to Scottish institutions is 35,930, an increase of 1,910 (6 per cent) on last year.
Here is the nine best pictures as pupils reacted to receiving their results across Scotland, as selected by The Scotsman.