11 pictures as Scottish teachers take strike action

Teachers in both South Ayrshire and Edinburgh are taking strike action on Wednesday – as the 16-day programme of strike action being staged by the union reaches its halfway point.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
3 minutes ago

It comes amid an increasingly entrenched dispute over pay, with unions claiming that the Scottish Government and councils “have little or no interest” in finding the funding required to resolve the matter.

The current offer on the table would see most teachers receive a 5% pay increase, though some lower paid members of staff would get a 6.85% rise.

Teachers have rejected this, with the EIS demanding a 10% rise. However, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is a “gap” between what teachers are demanding and “what is affordable”.

1. People gather at the Mound in central Edinburgh to highlight the need for a fair pay deal for Scotland's teachers

People gather at the Mound in central Edinburgh to highlight the need for a fair pay deal for Scotland's teachers, as teachers continue to take strike action in a dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday January 25, 2023.

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. People gather at the Mound in central Edinburgh

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Members of the EIS will be gathering outside Burns Cottage in Alloway in Ayrshire.

Striking teachers from the EIS gather on the anniversary of Robert Burns' birth in 1759 outside the cottage in Alloway, Ayrshire

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. People gather at the Mound in central Edinburgh

People gather at the Mound in central Edinburgh amid an increasingly entrenched dispute over pay, with unions claiming that the Scottish Government and councils "have little or no interest" in finding the funding required to resolve the matter.

Photo: Jane Barlow

EdinburghNicola SturgeonScottish GovernmentTeachersEIS