I went along to the Land of Saints stage with high hopes of hearing a fun, new sound. I left feeling relieved at my decision to go.

Boardmasters is a festival known for having a bit of everything. Indie rock, drum and base, garage, dance and electric are just some of genres you’ll hear in the fields of Newquay at this time of the year.

I can guarantee you might not be expecting to hear a band playing music influenced by Cumbia, a folklore style that was big in Colombia in the 1970s and 1980s. Well that’s exactly what Los Bitchos do, and for three quarters of an hour the band gave their all to a crowd escaping the heat and breeze of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hardy and passionate crowd watched on as this group armed with keyboards and various types of drum took them on a vibrant and smooth journey through the realms of fun and tranquillity. Percussion instruments and a song with its own hand dance were just two more points that made this show one that will be remembered by those watching for a good while yet.

Los Bitchos are a really fun band that works hard on stage and who clearly love playing tunes with each other. They have new music on the way, and some of these tunes were showcased at Boardmasters. It was a fresh and upbeat sound, they leave you wanting more and their 45 minute set went by just a bit too quick.

The band consists of Western Australian-born Serra Petale (guitar), Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz (keytar, synthesisers), Swede Josefine Jonsson (bass guitar), and South London-born Nic Crawshaw (drums, percussion). The influences of members coming from almost every corner of the globe shines through, and there have been few bands in recent times that I have taken so much joy from watching up on a stage.

Los Bitchos at Boardmasters 2024 | NationalWorld

“We love you and we’re touring the UK in October and November- we can’t wait to see you then,” were Petale’s final words. The band wrapped their show up nicely, and they disappeared into the mist that had been blowing around the Land of Saints stage all evening.

On a weekend of top sets, this one was up there. It may go under the radar compared to the headliners, but the truth is it was a hidden gem and one I’m pleased I made the venture to the Land of Stage to check out.

I typed this to an increasingly fast drum beat, almost as if they could spot me tapping away? I hope so in a way, because this should know about any good coverage that comes their way. The future seems bright for this band that has recaptured the essence of a sound that is likely unfamiliar to most listeners, especially here in the UK.