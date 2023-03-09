A study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.

They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including the Nintendo DS which was released 22 years ago in 2001.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the DS games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

1 . Dragon Quest V: The Hand of the Heavenly Bride The most valuable DS game that you can trade in for cash is Dragon Quest V: The Hand of the Heavenly Bride, an RPG which was released in 2009 and is a remake of the original SNES game. This can earn gamers £95 if traded in.

2 . Kirby Super Star Ultra The second most valuable DS game is Kirby Super Star Ultra, which if you trade in could net you £87. The game, released in 2009, is an enhanced remake of Kirby Super Star, and features content from the original game.

3 . Suikoden: Tierkreis Suikoden: Tierkreis is the third most valuable DS game, as you can earn £69 for trading this game, if it's the PAL - UK Version. Suikoden: Tierkreis is an RPG game that was released in 2009.

4 . Avalon Code Avalon Code is the fourth most valuable DS game as it is worth £58. Released in 2010 for the DS, Avalon Code is an action RPG.