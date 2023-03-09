All Sections
These are the DS games that could make you some extra money.
Most Valuable Nintendo DS Retro Games: Here are the 10 Nintendo DS computer games that reach the highest prices online - including Dragon Quest V

A study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago

The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.

They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including the Nintendo DS which was released 22 years ago in 2001.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the DS games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

The most valuable DS game that you can trade in for cash is Dragon Quest V: The Hand of the Heavenly Bride, an RPG which was released in 2009 and is a remake of the original SNES game. This can earn gamers £95 if traded in.

1. Dragon Quest V: The Hand of the Heavenly Bride

Photo: Contributed

The second most valuable DS game is Kirby Super Star Ultra, which if you trade in could net you £87. The game, released in 2009, is an enhanced remake of Kirby Super Star, and features content from the original game.

2. Kirby Super Star Ultra

Photo: Contributed

Suikoden: Tierkreis is the third most valuable DS game, as you can earn £69 for trading this game, if it’s the PAL - UK Version. Suikoden: Tierkreis is an RPG game that was released in 2009.

3. Suikoden: Tierkreis

Photo: Contributed

Avalon Code is the fourth most valuable DS game as it is worth £58. Released in 2010 for the DS, Avalon Code is an action RPG.

4. Avalon Code

Photo: Contributed

